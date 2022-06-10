ELKHART — JA Biztown, Junior Achievement of Elkhart County's newest event, will feature local celebrities, signature drinks, food, and live music from 6:30 to 9 p.m. June 23.
The competition will take place at the new JA Biztown space at ETHOS Innovation Center, 1025 N. Michigan St., Elkhart.
At "Taste of Acheivement" local celebrity bartenders will create a signature drink recipe and compete for the top drink, to be voted on during the event along with a peer-to-peer fundraising component to be crowned the winner.
Celebrity bartenders for this inaugural event include community advocates and area leaders Bob Decker, Jason Fink & Jeff Fink, Giovana Heeter, Ashley Jordan & Leah Benavente, Amy Shah & Triniti Gawthrop, and Lauren Welch.
Event attendees can vote for their favorite drink, with the winner receiving the most votes/dollars for JA. Voting takes place now through the evening of the event through www.JATaste.givesmart.com. Those unable to attend are also permitted to vote.
JA has teamed up with Elkhart entrepreneur and local restaurant owner, Cam Snyder, and his teams at Chubby Trout and Smokin’ Fatty’s BBQ Joint. General Admission Tickets to the event include a featured dinner spread from Chubby Trout and Smokin’ Fatty’s, live music, a silent auction, and an open bar, with specialty, featured cocktails from the six celebrity bartenders.
Tickets for those 21 and older may be purchased in advance prior to noon June 22 at jataste.givesmart.com.