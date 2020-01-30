Salt is the most common culinary seasoning in the world. Please plan to taste food before you automatically reach for the salt shaker. You don’t really know how much salt is needed and this could insult the person who prepared the food.
Salt is available in unlimited quantities from the sea and rocks. It is also naturally present in our bodies and many foods. For some of you, too much salt is a major health issue causing hypertension. Some salt intake is essential to our healthy eating plans, but the bottom line is that we have too much sodium in most of the foods in America.
The most prominent function of salt is for flavoring. When you use salt in moderation, it heightens the flavor of food. Recipes often prepared without salt can be flat or bland tasting. When you think of eating starchy foods such as bread, beans, pasta, potatoes or rice, they are just plain boring and seem to beg the loudest for salt. Even sweet baked goods can benefit from a pinch of salt.
There is much discussion on when to add salt to food and how much to use. It is important for all cooks to know that salt draws out moisture. Many cooks claim that salting roasts after cooking results in a juicier roast. However, other cooks claim that salting before cooking results in better flavor. Most cooks agree that salt sprinkled on meats or vegetables prior to cooking in a microwave oven toughens the food.
Some cooks insist dried beans should be salted after cooking since salt toughens them otherwise. However, the same cook will add a salty ham bone or salt to the bean-cooking liquid. I suggest you soak the beans before cooking and don’t salt them. I have added a ham bone and not noticed any differences. I have found a real flavor booster is to brown pieces of ham and onion in a cast iron skillet before adding them to the almost-tender cooked beans and broth.
Drawing moisture from foods with salt can improve flavor. For instance, salting cucumbers and eggplant sometimes removes the bitter juices. Salt, when added to cooking water, raises the boiling point, improves the flavor and speeds up the cooking time. When cooking vegetables, they should cook more quickly and therefore retain better color and nutrients.
I personally prefer to steam vegetables in the microwave versus cooking on the stove. Salt can also lower the freezing temperature of water, which is why it is added to ice packed around ice cream freezers. Without salt, the brine pack would never get cold enough to freeze the ice cream.
Always add salt in small increments and taste often. Remember that an over-salted dish is difficult to salvage. When preparing food, always recheck the seasoning before serving. Sometimes the flavors shift and you may need to add more seasonings. Perceptions are dulled when food is very hot or very cold. If you are seasoning a dish when it’s warm, taste it again once it is chilled or reheated.
To correct a soup or stew that has been over-salted, add water or another liquid (if feasible) or more vegetables or bland starches. You can also add a peeled, quartered potato simmered in a salty soup for 15 minutes, as this will help absorb some of the excess salt.
