GOSHEN — Shipping issues connected to President Trump’s ongoing trade war with China have reportedly caused a delay in the planned completion of the city’s new Tactical Fire Training Facility.
During their meeting Monday, members of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, to extend the original Sept. 10 completion date for the new training facility by an additional 68 days, which would push the facility’s completion date into mid-November.
Sailor submitted the request on behalf of Ancon Construction Inc., the contractor hired back in March to construct the new facility. Total cost for construction has been quoted at about $435,000.
According to Sailor, the need for the 68-day time extension is due to the fact that the new facility will be constructed primarily of Chinese cargo shipping containers that are stacked together, and such containers are now particularly hard to come by due to the tariffs implemented by Trump as part of his ongoing trade war with China.
“The time extension has been requested due to the difficulty in securing the required shipping containers being imported from China,” Sailor told the board of Ancon’s request. “They said the tariffs have impacted them significantly.”
The requested time extension was approved unanimously.
THE PROJECT
In the works since August 2017, the structure of the new training facility will be modular in design, utilizing cargo containers as its core. The plan is to construct the facility at the Goshen Fire Department’s Sherck Water Tower Training Campus at 2109 Caragana Court.
According to GFD Battalion Chief Steffen Schrock, the structure will be approximately 3,600 square feet in area, and be designed to meet the department’s primary target hazards: a house, a commercial structure, a school and a hospital.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Renee and Gregory Miller, 212 S. Sixth St., Goshen, for use of city right of way to allow the placement of a hitching post on the southwest corner of their property.
• Approved recommendations by the Goshen Traffic Commission to designate “No Parking” on the north side of Hay Parkway from Mintcrest Drive to Northstone Drive, on the east side of Northstone Drive between Hay Parkway and Sandlewood Drive, and on the south side of Colorado Street from Weymouth Lane until the roadway ends to the west.
The recommendation was made due to the fact that the roads are narrow, and should cars park on both sides of the roads at the same time, it would not allow enough space for an emergency vehicle to pass through.
• Approved a request by Shannon Marks, legal compliance administrator for the city, to allow the Goshen Police Department to extend a conditional offer of employment to Jade E. Murphy as a new patrol officer with the department.
• Were informed that the Board of Works meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23, has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 20.
