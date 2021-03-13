GOSHEN — A local Goshen man continues to to tap into a family tradition. James Bechtel, of Goshen, has been living on the same property since 1941 when his father purchased the wooded lot of land.
Bechtel has passed down the family tradition through five generations.
Bechtel said, “We don’t boil every year, but when ever we need more syrup we boil more.”
The process is a family effort. At the start of the tapping season the adults go out and tap the trees. The grandchildren go into the woods and check and collect the sap buckets, while the adults follow along for supervision and to assist with picking up the buckets and emptying them into a sap collection bin mounted to the families old time Farmall tractor driven by Bechtel’s son Eric Bechtel.
Bechtel’s great-granddaughter Ella Shetler, 9, of Wakarusa, said, “It’s kind of like an Easter egg hunt, because you have to find the buckets and look in them to see if someone had done it. It’s really fun.”
When Bechtel was a child, sap collection devices were a lot different than the plastic buckets they use today.
Bechtel said, “When we first started we used wooden buckets that we put on the trees to catch the sap.”
With wooden buckets prone to leaking if you don’t handle them properly Bechtel explained, “First after we took them out of storage, we wash them out. Then we fill them with water so they swell up before we tried putting them on the trees.”
Once all the sap has been collected, Eric drives the tractor back to a large collection tank which sets higher than the cooking pan. The cooking pan is gravity-fed and wood-fired. After about eight hours, the finished product is drained off into a finish pan. Then it is canned for use until it is time to use it.
Bechtel’s daughter Susan Shetler said, “We don’t cook down every year. We just do it every once in a while. This past winter, Dad said he’d like to that one more time. So we decided we’re going to make it happen this spring. Who knows? We might do it next spring.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.