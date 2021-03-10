GOSHEN — Nearly 300 NIPSCO customers were without power and traffic backed up Tuesday afternoon around U.S. 20 and Ind. 15 near Goshen due to some apparently tangled electrical wires.
Jefferson Township firefighters responded to the situation along the south side of U.S. 20, between Ind. 15 and C.R. 27, around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters said some lines became wrapped up in the tops of some pine trees amid windy conditions, which caused the wires to start sparking.
A NIPSCO spokeswoman said about 268 customers in the Goshen area lost power. As of about 3:30 p.m., crews were said to still be en route to the scene. Once there, they were expected to work on restoring electricity and confirming the cause of the outage.
The spokeswoman couldn’t estimate when the service would be restored.
With power out at that intersection, traffic control measures were in place.
