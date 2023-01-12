SOUTH BEND — Teachers are invited to The History Museum’s monthly Gallery Talks for Teachers, which provides information about the museum’s educational offerings for students.
From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2, educators can learn about “The Houses of Immigrants and Workers.” The presentation will include a brief tour of the Worker’s Home, where teachers can hear about standards-based topics and activities provided during classroom or virtual visits to the house.
Each visit will provide a certificate of completion for two PGP points, and teachers will receive corresponding curriculum materials.
The event is free and complimentary wine will be offered. To register, contact Stephanie McCune-Bell, Director of Education, at smccunebell@historymuseumSB.org or 574-235-9664, ext. 241.
The History Museum welcomes school visits all year long. In the past five years, over 16,500 students have toured the museum, including seven exhibit galleries, the 38-room Oliver Mansion, and Kidsfirst, an area designed for youth up to third grade.
For more information, call 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org.