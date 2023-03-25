SYRACUSE — Calvary United Methodist Church is trying something new in hopes of spreading the true message of Easter. A “Photo with Jesus” event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at 801 S. Huntington St.
“Somehow Easter has become a holiday of gifts, egg hunts and pictures with the Easter bunny,” explained Pastor Paul Burris. “We are looking to give folks a different experience of Easter.”
The brainchild of Marty Meyer of Syracuse, participants will receive a photo. No registration is required.
Calvary UMC holds worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. and offers a variety of programs for people of all ages.
For more information about the church and its activities, contact 574-457-3778.