GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners approved 530 tablets for students and a body scanner at the Juvenile Detention Center through ARP grant funds on Monday.
Elkhart County Director of Court Services Nathan Tipton explained that the Indiana Department of Health is distributing the money from funds received from the American Rescue Plan earmarked for juvenile detention facilities. In the beginning, Tipton explained, IDOH had planned to use the money for protective equipment and cleaning supplies, but now, the money isn’t being used in that way and if the money isn’t spent, it’ll be sent back to the federal government.
Tipton said the plan works because if the youth at the facility find themselves with COVID or a need to quarantine, school work can continue to get done. Tipton said they don’t need the body scanner or the tablets because they already have three tablets and they generally don’t have more than three kids down with COVID-19 but if they don’t spend the money, it goes back to the federal government.
The commissioners approved a license agreement for Mallard Research with Franklin College on County Parks on wetlands south of C.R. 20 near C.R. 17 this August through August of next year.
The commissioners also approved a service agreement for maintaining HVAC at the Elkhart County Jail, Goshen administration building, Goshen courthouse, Elkhart courthouse, Elkhart County Health Department, Elkhart County 911 Center, and Elkhart County Public Services building, for a total cost of $33,000 to $34,000 per year for three-year agreement.
The commissioners approved the updated agreements for the Center for Community Justice and the Council on Aging for each for the annual $100,000.
The commissioners approved a road closure from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 14 for Baked by Vi, hosting the town’s annual block party on Main Street between Market Street and Third Street in New Paris.
The commissioners also approved electrical proposals for the Foraker-Southwest Tecumseh Project as well as a change order for the project.