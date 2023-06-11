SYRACUSE — A 5k run is 3.1 miles long, taking on average between 30 to 40 minutes to complete.
Like any marathon, people usually train and prepare for 5ks. For the race being hosted by the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce, however, no training is needed.
The chamber is hosting a .5k “for the rest of us.” On June 30 at South Shore Village, Boondocks and the chamber are working together to put on a .5k with small obstacles along the way. There will also be food, music and vendors for the runners to celebrate their accomplishment. Each person who runs will receive a participation medal.
The race will begin at 7 p.m., with other events to follow. Participants can register for the event on the chamber’s website. Day-of registration will begin at 6:30 p.m., but those who register before June 14 will receive a free T-shirt and a drink ticket for Boondocks.
Staci York, the executive director of the chamber, is heading the event, having been inspired by a .5k in Borne, Texas.
“It’s just a fun concept,” she said. “It’s an excuse to have everyone come together and have a good time, especially with it being the kickoff of July 4th weekend. It’s just like a fun event where everyone can come together, and [we] can kind of make fun of ourselves.”
Tickets for the event cost $20 per person. Children 15 and younger get in free, but they aren’t able to get a free T-shirt or a drink ticket without payment. A portion of the proceeds for the race will go to Boomerang Backpacks, an organization dedicated to fighting child hunger. York said her goal is to raise $5,000 for Boomerang Backpacks.
“Being able to have [kids] not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, it’s just such a big thing to have the kids in our community have that peace of mind,” she said.
The event is all about having fun and celebrating the businesses in Syracuse. The Mike Dangeroux Orchestra, a band from Chicago, will perform, and participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes or in red, white and blue. The obstacles in the .5k are supposed to be funny, athletic challenges. For example, instead of flipping over tractor tires, participants will have to flip over baby tires.
Businesses in the area can sign up to sponsor parts of the .5k from obstacles to T-shirts to vendors. Wild Thing Tax will be there sponsoring both an obstacle and a booth. Alexandria Wild, the owner of Wild Thing Tax, said she plans to bring marshmallow shooters as her obstacle.
“The whole point is to be silly and not take things too seriously,” Wild said. “There will be kids and whole families. I like events because there’s little a CPA (certified public accountant) firm can do, and this is one it can participate in.”
Wild said this event will be another thing community members can look forward to throughout the year like the annual mud run and ice sculptures.
The chamber is dedicated to helping and strengthening businesses in the community. York’s main focus has been building relationships to create a strong-knit, business community. She is hoping both people from the community and those visiting for the summer will be able to come together and enjoy this event.
“You never know who you’re going to meet at an event like this,” she said. “You never know. It could be a good friend, or you could just meet them that night and just have a good time.”
More information on becoming a sponsor for the .5k and future events from the chamber can be found at www.swchamber.com.