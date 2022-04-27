Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber hosts event

SYRACUSE — People, not jobs, are the key to economic development — that was the message given to the attendees at the Community Conversation Tuesday night sponsored by the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce.
David Terrell, MBA at Ball State University and executive director of Indiana Communities Institute and Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University were the keynote speakers for the event.
They shared a lot of data and trends in economic development and how it’s been changing over the years.
“The assumption has been a community is great if they have successfully attracted jobs,” Terrell said.
He said that transactional mindset led to the state providing funding for communities to start economic development departments in the 1980’s and the assumption was if they had jobs that would attract people to the communities.
He challenged them to think why they wanted jobs and what was stopping them. They suggested communities wanted jobs to grow the population to grow the tax base for greater revenue for local government. What’s stopping them is they may not have the people to support the jobs due to a lack of housing or schools or other amenities.
Terrell said the tax caps “changed everything” and now 40% of local revenue across the state is income tax based.
“The assumption if we attract jobs we’ll grow the population is not true,” he said. “Jobs follow people.”
And they said what attracts people are good schools and amenities. They said some communities bring jobs in but the workers live outside the community and income tax goes to the community of residence.
Hicks shared data on spending trends and manufacturing trends over the decades. He said consumers in Indiana are now spending more money on services than on goods. He said locals are incentivizing capital more than employment. Hicks shared currently the amount of capital investment is higher than the number of jobs.
“Communities want to attract companies with 500 plus jobs,” but he said there aren’t as many of them.
“Every county in the US gets a new big one about every 30-35 years,” he added.
Despite that, the US created over 100 million jobs since the 1960’s. Hicks put jobs into two categories that he dubbed “footloose” and “Non footloose”. He said footloose jobs could be done anywhere and had products or services that could be sold anywhere — factories that sold goods nation-wide or internationally, financial services and more fit this category.
Non-footloose depended on local consumers — concrete manufacturer probably wouldn’t be shipping its product and teachers, local government, restaurants — basically service industry jobs.
“That’s where all the job creation has been,” he said, in the service industries.
Hicks said in Indiana employment peaked in 1973 and much to the surprise of the audience, manufacturing peaked last year in 2021.
“We peaked in production with 60,000 less workers,” he said, and spoke about how vulnerable communities are to automation and off shoring. “The lower your wage, the more probable your job will be automated away; the higher your education the more likely the machine will compliment your job.”
He said 6 out of 10 jobs in this area are at risk of being automated and automation even affects the service industry.
A business owner in the audience said, “This scares the hell out of me” and asked what they can do.
Hicks and Terrell said the jobs are increasingly going to those with higher education and pointed out that jobs exist now that didn’t exist 20 years ago. They also said COVID has changed a lot and the pace of automation has accelerated as a result.
Another factor is communities with Broadband are more attractive.
Place Matters
The men talked about why people move to a community. In the 1970’s one out of four moved for a job now 70% of the reasons why people move is schools and public services.
Hicks said communities need to transition from a business development mindset to a people development mindset.
A University of Wisconsin, Madison study in 2017 showed the five most important qualities of community as: perceived quality of schools; perceived appropriate affordability of housing — people at different stages of life may define affordability differently; outdoor amenities services such as parks and trails with appreciation for outdoor recreation; a small town sense of community and civic engagement; proximity to cities that offer employment, entertainment and shopping.
They said all of Indiana lives within 45 minutes of an urban center and more than 95% of Hoosiers live less than 30 minutes from a metro area.
If people are attached to a place they’re less likely to leave. Terrell said studies have shown what attracts people to a place is social offerings — things to do, openness — transparency and welcoming, aesthetics and schools.
Hick said job attraction is easy to measure, quality of life is harder. He said if officials only look at financial benefits to incentivize a business coming in to the community they may lose other quality of life issues. They gave an example of a business that looked great on paper but gave off lots of mercury emissions.
They suggest economic development take these eight capitals into consideration: financial; built (capital and infrastructure); human — trust, relationships and networks; cultural — practices, values and identity based; social — productive capabilities of a population i.e. education and health; natural — resources provided by Mother Nature; intellectual — human knowledge, innovation and ideas and political — influence, power and goodwill that is held, spent or shared.
Hicks said it’s hard to measure quality of life but some aspects of it can be measured.
“Growth is strong in communities with higher quality of life indicators,” Terrell said. “People move to a community because of values not because of taxes.”
A modern approach to economic development is place based and people focused and recognizes that population growth equals job growth.
At the end of their presentation they took questions. Interim chamber director Dennis Pressler asked if they were to sum up their presentation would it be “If you build it they will come?”
“Invest in people and they’ll come,” Hicks responded.
One woman asked if tax abatements were still a good thing. Terrell said they weren’t going away but officials should be more discriminating in giving them out and assertive in letting businesses know how the abatement is affecting schools, etc.
“Isn’t it better to work with the people that are already here before attracting people in?” one man asked.
They responded it was important to do both. Pressler asked what they recommended as a next step.
Terrell said if they haven’t done so already, a series of listening sessions to develop a strategic vision that included a broad audience so everyone would have a broader understanding of the plan.
The last question came via a text to someone who was present. The texted question was, “What does Syracuse risk if it maintains the status quo?”
Terrell answered bluntly.
“You’ll decline,” he said. “No ifs, ands or buts.”
