LEESBURG — Attendees at the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce awards banquet Thursday had the opportunity to “Experience Syracuse” — the theme for this year — by meeting in the recently remodeled Pro Wake Watersports & Surf Shop and with a Taste of Syracuse, appetizers provided by about eight local restaurants.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Renea Salyer thanked Mark and Patty Richards for hosting the event “in this amazing building.” Table sponsors, chamber board members and chamber ambassadors were recognized before the presentation of awards.
Award Recipients
The Large Business of the Year award was presented to Miller’s Merry Manor, Syracuse. Presenter Mike Murphy said large businesses are economic drivers for the community and bring employees to the area. Miller’s Merry Manor was recognized for the quality health care they bring to the community.
The Small Business of the Year award was given to Davidson’s Auto Deals. Amy Rensberger said small businesses are the backbone of the community and support the chamber events. She said it was tough to single out one small business. Entrepreneurs Travis and Heather Davidson recent acquired Peterson’s Fish, became real estate agents and partnered with Backyard Barns. Rensberger said Davidson Auto Deals always included the community in their giveaways and special events and last year donated 50 banners honoring local veterans.
She said while Davidson’s Auto Deals is no longer in business, it still “deserved to be recognized for the time and effort put into the business.”
The New Business of the Year award was presented by Kim Strawbridge and Brittany Khun of Lake City Bank.
“The chamber loves new businesses!” Strawbridge said. “We rejoice when we see a new business open. The two nominees exemplify life in Syracuse—we love our coffee and we’re full of beauty.”
The New Business of the Year award was given to Brew City Roasting Company, which has only been in business in Syracuse for a short time but operated in other communities. Owners Cassandra and Derek Piorier took an old building and turned it into a lake-themed coffee shop with on-site brewing, great pastries and partners with local non-profits and companies for fundraisers. Strawbridge said the company and the business “brought an urban flair to Syracuse.”
The Organization of the Year Award was presented to Wawasee Community Schools. Presenter Rich Haddad of the K-21 Foundation said Wawasee Community Schools is one of the largest employers with one of the most important jobs.
“They’ve been hit hard the last couple of years. The impact of COVID alone was hard but they came out stronger. Under the guidance of new Superintendent Dr. Stephen Troyer, they’re revamping systems and look to change the tide of educational opportunities.”
The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented by “Doc” Richard Brumgardt of Lakeland Animal Clinic to David and Kathleen Johnston. He said David and Kathleen Johnston had energy beyond their years and ran circles around the most productive people. He said the couple is involved at Grace Lutheran Church, David is on the park board, Kathleen on the Teen Parents Succeeding board and both are involved with the Syracuse Wawasee Charitable Foundation among other things.
“This couple genuinely cares about Syracuse and humbly make a difference in all they do,” Brumgardt said.
A new award presented this year was the Ambassador of the Year award presented by Gabe Ritter of Ritter Electric, Heating and Cooling. Chamber ambassadors are an essential part of the chamber helping throughout the year in all that the chamber does.
“When I found out who this individual is, he’s a humble person and humble people make good leaders,” Ritter said.
He spoke about the recipient, Mason Slabaugh of Tippecanoe Lake Country Club,
“(He) steps up to the plate when asked and even when not asked,” he said. “He sees a need and steps up without hesitation. He was instrumental in recruiting new members this year and lifts the chamber up by sharing how it’s helped his business.”
The other nominees were The Papers (large business), Channel Marker (small business), Uptown Beauty Joint (new business), Knights of Columbus 6323 (organization) and Roxann Arnott (volunteer).
Future Plans
Speakers for the events were Mark Richards of Pro Wake Watersports and Surf Shop and Jeff Dyson and Nate Scherer, South Shore Village, who spoke of their future plans.
Richards spoke of how the surf shop came about saying he recognized the property had a long history and he was waiting to “hear from the Lord—or my wife” as to what to do with it. He said his wife finally suggested they needed a little Ron Jon’s Surf Shop and said whenever his wife suggests something he always goes bigger. He took the opportunity to thank his staff, getting emotional recalling how they stepped up when he was ill last year.
“The goal ultimately is to make Syracuse a year ‘round destination,” he added. “I’m tired of the streets rolling up in October.”
He said he wanted Syracuse to be a place where people came year ‘round to stay at the resorts, eat at the restaurants and was tired of hearing ‘no we can’t and we don’t want to change’. He said the next phase of the project is to add onto the north side a 30,000 square foot indoor facility with double flow riders, splash pad, restaurant and arcade and an outdoor pavilion for entertainment.
Jeff Dyson and Nate Scherer spoke of their planned development of South Shore Village. They purchased the 112 acre property that was the South Shore Golf Course and said when they spoke to residents about needs, four ‘pillars’ became part of the plan—housing, after-school youth activities, commercial/retail space and activities.
They are encompassing all those elements into South Shore Village and said they had a similar vision that many in attendance probably shared — to make a difference, change things for the better and leave a legacy. They said when they started it was small and became much bigger and now they look forward to doing something “transformational” for Syracuse.
Salyer concluded the evening by saying she was excited about the news.
“Syracuse is on its way to being a destination which will help us grow and achieve more for this community,” she said. “Thank you all for your investment in this community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.