SYRACUSE — Town Manager and Utilities Superintendent Mike Noe apparently worked his last day last May 12. Town attorney Vern Landis made the announcement at the Town Council meeting Tuesday, saying Noe had resigned “immediately and without cause and without the 90 days notice the contract called for.”
Landis advised the council they needed to vote to accept Noe’s resignation. Two members — Paul Stoelting and Bill Musser voted not to accept the resignation.
Musser said, “Obviously managing both the utilities and the town manager proved to be too much for Mike. I think he was an excellent town manager — I’m very disappointed.”
Musser pointed out Noe’s work with the Polywood expansion, the ball park and the “beautiful dam” and other improvements Noe had a hand in the last 2 ½ years and said, “We have more companies now than ever in the industrial park, more businesses in Syracuse, better rapport with the Chamber — I’m very disappointed in the resignation of Mike Noe.”
Landis asked the council to vote on whether to continue paying Noe for 90 days from the date of his resignation and all council members voted to do so.
After the meeting council president Larry Siegel said they’d be advertising for a town manager soon. When asked if they were going to also hire a utilities superintendent or have it be a combined position again, Siegel said it was “up in the air. Obviously it’s too much for one person. We’re looking at options now.”
TAX ABATEMENTS
The council held public hearings on two tax abatements. The first was for Legacy Wood Products at 15179 and 15107 Innovation Blvd. The company plans to hire seven additional employees with annual combined salary of $210,000 and invest $275,000 in the cost of construction, according to attorney Steven Snyder, who was representing the company.
While there were several members of the public present at the meeting no one spoke for or against the abatement. Council members approved the resolution.
The second public hearing was for a “vacant building abatement” on behalf of QES — Quality Engineering Services, which wants to take over the empty Shopko building. The company currently has 30 employees who will be retained and QES plans to add approximately 109 employees over the next few years with additional salaries of $4,359,825.
Snyder said QES plans to spend an additional $500,000 in improvements to the building.
“They’re taking a white elephant and making it useable and productive for the town,” he said.
There was one comment from the public by resident Bobby Knight who simply said, “Yes.”
UTILITIES
Jeremy Hardy of Commonwealth Engineers was present and offered the council a temporary solution to fill the gap caused by the departure of Noe from his utilities duties. He said Commonwealth could have a certified operator step in and help but it would be better to hire CF Environmental Laboratories at a cost of $825 a week for a certified operator and an additional $405 for testing and sampling.
“We’d still be there to support you,” Hardy said.
Hardy asked for and received approval for two task orders. The first was for the additional cost to rebid a project in the tech park at a cost of $8,500.
The second task order was for Polywood, who wants curbing on the newly named Polywood Drive so the additional cost for engineering is $18,700 and the cost for construction is $86,381.98. Hardy said Polywood officials offered to pay up to $100,000, so Hardy suggested the council approve the work contingent upon receiving a letter of understanding from Polywood.
STREET NAME CHANGE
The council approved changing the name of Brooklyn Street, from Main Street west to Polywood, to Polywood Drive.
Polywood received the consent from eight households who will be affected by this change and offered an incentive of $5,000 for each household for their inconvenience.
In a related matter, the council accepted a quit claim deed on a property at 301 N. Main St. — the corner of Polywood and Main. The house was purchased by Polywood and will be torn down and Polywood wants to give the property to the town. If the transfer of the property is after a year of ownership the company can get a charitable deduction and that year is up May 19 so the paperwork will be given to the town and recorded after May 19.
In other business the council:
• Heard the town received its second round of Community Crossing grant money in the amount of $230,758.67 for Main and Railroad street improvements.
• Approved reappointing Diana Clark to the library board of trustees.
• Heard Mudtastic will take place June 19 and registration has started.
• Heard the parks department is struggling to get lifeguards and the problem is nationwide.
