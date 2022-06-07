Syracuse teen reported missing, silver alert declared

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Elizabeth Walters, age 16.
Elizabeth is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red jacket, white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Converse canvas high top tennis shoes with a peace symbol drawn on the tips.
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Elizabeth.
Elizabeth is missing from Syracuse and was last seen Sunday at 9:52 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Elizabeth contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-457-3366 or 911.