SYRACUSE — There was lengthy discussion at the Syracuse Town Council meeting Tuesday and several questions raised about rezoning 900 Brooklyn St. from residential to Industrial II for Polywood’s expansion.
Attorney Steve Snyder, representing Polywood, presented the survey and preliminary site plans to the council and spoke of the “highest and best use” of the land, which he said was allowing the rezoning to create jobs in Syracuse. He went on to explain how the expansion of Polywood and the resulting infrastructure improvements and expanded new athletic facilities are all benefits for the community.
He acknowledged there’s “always concern for traffic and noise with operation of two shifts, but Polywood has taken all steps to minimize that.” He added that county planning area officials will go over their plans for buffer zones, lighting and traffic.
Pete Garber of DJ Construction spoke about planning a dense row of arborvitae for a visual and sound buffer and they’d be using a new style of down lights that they’ll also put on motion sensors.
“I think the neighbors will be pleased when they see it,” he said.
Snyder said he knew there were also questions about property values and taxes. He said he reviewed the last five years of property values on Maple Street and, even with Polywood nearby, property values have increased. He said adding assessed value to the community has the capability of reducing taxes.
“From a tax standpoint, I don’t think there’ll be a negative impact on Maple Street,” he said.
Several residents had questions about what would be going in there, whether there’d be semi truck traffic and the town’s capacity for sewer and electric.
Snyder explained Building 8 would be an office and manufacturing facility at the corner of Brooklyn and Maple. Resident Melodie Rogers, who said she lives on North Street, shared concerns about traffic and whether speed bumps could be put in, as well as concerns about sewers collapsing due to increased semi traffic.
Snyder said Polywood couldn’t determine whether speed bumps would be put in. Mike Noe, town manager, said that when they re-do the road it will be built to support semi-traffic.
Snyder added the new facility would have a lift station and grinder pump before it reaches the town’s sewer system.
Noe said since Turkey Creek is no longer on the town’s sewer that there is plenty of capacity. To answer a resident’s question about an electric substation, Noe explained that Polywood is building a substation which would relieve approximately 50% of the town’s electric capacity that they are currently pulling from.
Another resident wanted to know if Polywood was going to control their employees from speeding through residential areas rather than putting that responsibility on the town. Snyder replied that Polywood does its best to be a good neighbor, but said, “As soon as they leave our property they leave our control. But the improvements on Brooklyn Street should reduce traffic on Maple and Oak. But we’ll work with the town council the best way possible.”
The council approved the rezoning ordinance.
2021 BUDGET
Residents also heard the first reading on the proposed 2021 budget. The 2021 proposed budget is $3,989.840 with a proposed tax rate of $.98 per $100 assessed value.
The general budget is $2,117,110, local road and streets $70,000, motor vehicle highway $958,600 and the park budget is $522,130. Although there were residents present on the Zoom meeting no one spoke for or against the budget during the public hearing. The council plans to adopt the budget at the Oct. 20 meeting.
KEDCO AGREEMENT
The council also had discussion about a resolution for a memorandum of understanding with Kosciusko County Economic Development Corp. (KEDCO) for $25,000 to foster development of affordable workforce housing.
Councilman Larry Siegel again shared that he didn’t see why they needed to pay KEDCO for finding a developer when they could do that on their own. He also questioned how in the agreement an unnamed party could be made to reimburse the town.
Town attorney Vern Landis said when the developer is found that would be part of the agreement with them.
Siegel said they already have someone wanting to develop 50 homes in town so he didn’t see why they needed this agreement.
Council president Paul Stoelting replied, “I don’t feel the town is in the development business. From my standpoint I’m willing to try to work with KEDCO to make progress on what is a very big need for Syracuse.”
Stoelting said with 300 new employees coming into town with the Polywood expansion 50 new houses would be a drop in the bucket.
“We need as much effort and manpower working with us to get the housing that is a dire need in Syracuse. That is not our expertise so I’m willing to give them a shot,” he said.
Siegel argued that the council didn’t need the expertise as the developers do all of those things. They just need to find a developer.
Councilman Tom Hoover said, “I’m inclined to agree with Paul. Economic development has done a great job but $25,000 is a minimum investment and I think it’s a good investment.”
Stoelting added that the town spends much more than that on professional services and if this can help them even get a foot in the door he said they should take all avenues. “We don’t have the wherewithal as a part time council to do this.”
He added since KEDCO was working with other communities in the county he thought Syracuse should be included rather than segregated.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the agreement with Siegel the dissenting vote.
BROOKE POINT INN
Ben Pilkerd, owner of Brooke Point Inn, discussed the possibility of his tying into the town’s sewer line. He wants to acquire an additional 30 acres with the option to purchase more but he can’t do that without being on the town’s sewer system.
Pilkerd said he wants to add an additional 28 cabins, a restaurant and conference center and in addition he’d like to build 50-70 senior retirement villas.
Stoelting said they needed to figure out annexation. “It makes no sense to allow (people) on our system and get the benefits of the town without supporting the town. We need to address annexation. I’m all for growth and I love that you’re an entrepreneur, but somewhere we need to allow you to become part of the town.”
Pilkerd said he had no problem with annexation, but others between him and the town probably would. He went on to say he’d like to buy some property between his place and town but he can’t do one without the other.
Siegel asked if the other property was contiguous to town and was told it was. Council members told Pilkerd they would try to work with him.
“There’s no doubt you provide a valuable service and you’re an asset, we just want to wiggle you into town,” Siegel said.
CLERK'S FAREWELL
Clerk-Treasurer Paula Kehr-Wicker attended her last meeting as she and her family will be moving out of the area. Virginia Cazier was voted in by a caucus held Sept. 3 to finish out Kehr-Wicker’s term. Cazier had run against Kehr-Wicker in the last election.
“I just want to say thank you to the town for allowing me to serve them this last almost five years. I’ve really enjoyed my time here and will miss everybody. I wish everyone well,” she said.
Stoelting said, “We’re sorry to see you leave and we hope you enjoy your next venture.”
Councilman Tom Hoover thanked Kehr-Wicker for the help she gave him when he joined the council. “I really appreciate everything you did and I wish you well.”
In other business, council members:
• Discussed allowing Polywood to have access to athletic fields earlier than the contract states but there’s still a lot of equipment to be removed.
• Heard that the police department received a $214,375 state Homeland Security Grant through Wawasee Schools to replace 12 radios, purchase three metal detectors and two emergency “blue phone” stations.
• Heard the fire department is organizing a benefit walk for the Hoosier Burn Camp on Sunday, Sept. 27.
• Approved the purchase of firefighter turn-out gear at a cost not to exceed $3,000.
• Heard Oakwood Realty plans to build 50 homes and will be at the next council meeting.
• Heard Travel Star plans to purchase a lot in the Tech Industrial Park, leaving only two lots left
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.