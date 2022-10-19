SYRACUSE — By Tuesday evening most of the residents in the Town of Syracuse had their power restored.
Syracuse was one of the areas most affected by the unexpected snow and sleet storm Monday night that wreaked havoc on the town’s trees, left many without power and kept the town employee’s busy dealing with the aftereffects.
At Tuesday evening’s city council meeting Public Works Superintendent Mark Aurich reported to the council.
“We hauled 80 truckloads from the storm and you can’t tell we did a thing,” Aurich said.
He said they focused on clearing the streets.
“NIPSCO (Northern Indiana Public Service Company) did a great job of getting live wires out of our way,” he said.
Aurich reported that the water and wastewater facilities “ran great under the generator—it performed wonderfully.”
He said with the SCADA system he was able to know “exactly when the power outages came through” and he returned back to town.
Aurich complimented the employees of the water, sewer and street departments for their hard work Monday night as well as the police and fire departments.
“Everybody — even with no cell service to communicate — everyone knew their roles and filled their roles wonderfully,” he said.
Patience is appreciated while waiting for brush to be picked up in the Town of Syracuse. Council President Bill Musser asked residents to be patient, saying town employees picked up four times as much brush this year than last before Monday night’s storm.
“They will get to you as soon as they can,” he said.
Musser thanked Aurich and his employees.
“As a council we appreciate it,” he said.
Fire Chief Mickey Scott’s report was also regarding the storm.
“We had crews scattered all over town handling calls as fast as we could,” he said, adding “Fortunately, to my knowledge there was no bodily injuries.”
Budget 2023
Council members read the title of the 2023 budget for the public. No one commented and the council took no further action on the $6.3 million budget.
The total budget item includes $2,354,860 for the general fund, $1,082,500 in the motor vehicle highway fund, $628,680 in parks and $70,000 local road and streets. The budget also estimates $250,000 in Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT), $454,000 from the Oakwood Tax Increment Finance (TIF), $220,000 from Syracuse TIF, $125,000 South Benton TIF and $650,676 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, among others for a total $6,320,041 estimated 2023 budget.
The 2022 budget was $4,653,874 for a difference of $1,666,167. The estimated tax rate per $1,000 assessed value is $0.8785, a decrease from last year’s tax rate which was $0.9686.
Bond Ordinances
The council approved two related ordinances for bonds — ordinance 2022-15 Sewage Works Bonds for the Oakwood Lift Station and Force Main in an amount not to exceed $1,150,000. Town Manager David Wilkinson said this was just an introduction so if the council desired they could suspend the rules and hear the ordinance on first and second readings, which they then proceeded to do.
Wilkinson said the 2015 sewer bond service will be paid off in 2028 and those funds can then be used
The council also approved ordinance 2022-16 Water Works bonds to be used for the Lakeside Drive Water Loop, in an amount not to exceed $1,150,000 and they again suspended the rules to hear the ordinance on first and second readings.
For the water, the 2016 bond will be paid off in 2026 and those monies can be used to pay off the bond anticipatory notes on this project if necessary.
Council Member Larry Siegel wondered if they needed to pass a resolution that it was the council’s desire to use those funds to pay off the bonds. Town Attorney Jay Rigdon said they can’t bind future people; all the council can do is show intent via the minutes.
Siegel later asked Wilkinson to explain why they need bonds. Wilkinson said the estimates for the work came through significantly higher than expected and the town doesn’t have the revenues available.
“The original intent was to use ARPA funds but even that wasn’t enough,” he said.
In a related matter, Jeremy Hardy from Commonwealth Engineer was present and suggested the council consider combining the two projects as well as some smaller projects at the wastewater plant into one big project under a Guaranteed Savings Provider project in order to attract more bids. Hardy said they only received one high bid for the water loop project.
After much discussion the council gave Hardy the go-ahead to initiate combining the projects.
In other business, the council:
• Approved giving KEDCO a donation of $7,500 — half of what they were asking for. The council did not contribute anything to KEDCO last year and based on the list of things that Executive Director Alan Tio provided stating the ways the organization directly helped the Town of Syracuse over the past year felt there had been “improvement.”