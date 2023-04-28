SYRACUSE — Voters have choices in Tuesday’s primary in Syracuse for a couple of races — clerk-treasurer and council district 4 where incumbents, both appointed by caucus, have challengers.
CLERK-TREASURER
The clerk-treasurer’s race has been a contentious one with incumbent Virginia Cazier duking it out with council member Larry Siegel.
Incumbent Virginia Cazier has served the city for more than 25 years — 22 of those years in the public works department. She ran against her predecessor Paula Kehr-Wicker in the previous election and lost, but when Kehr-Wicker moved out of town a year later, Cazier was appointed by caucus. She and her husband Joe have three children — Taylor, Garrett and Cassidy and one grandchild, Ophelia.
Cazier said she’s running because she “wants to continue serving the town and the residents of the town of Syracuse. I’ve lived here over 25 years and I love my job and my community.”
Since she’s been in office, Cazier said the clerk’s office has “a better atmosphere, more organized and friendlier. We just started accepting credit cards in the office.” She said because of her public works experience she’s more able to answer questions rather than transferring those calls.
If elected she wants to “continue doing what we’ve done — more organized and friendlier; solve problems when they arise — become more educated on municipal laws and the IRS.”
Cazier just received Indiana Municipal Accreditation Certification, one of the first certifications earned as a clerk.
In answer to an accusation by her opponent that she’s not doing a good job, Cazier said, “I feel they’re false accusations. He has no backing. He’s never spent a day in the office. We follow every rule, every ordinance. His problem is we’re not following his rules.”
As to a recent issue regarding Health Savings Accounts and insurance for employees and council members that was brought up in a meeting Cazier said, “He sees it one way, I see it another.”
Opponent Larry Siegel has served on the council for more than 20 years and was just re-elected last year. He said he appreciates the support of those who re-elected him but feels there’s a greater need to serve in the clerk’s office.
Larry and his wife Sharon have a blended family of four sons and 13 grandchildren. He has been an entrepreneur with 40 years of business experience in computerizing and training personnel on their company accounting systems, including payroll. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Indiana University in 1981 and finished his Fellowship in Leadership from the Tobias Center for Leadership in 2013. He said he’s volunteered thousands of hours on town projects including as president of the redevelopment commission, developing the technology park, redeveloping Oakwood and creating a pathway for Polywood’s expansion among many others which have created hundreds of jobs and capital improvements for the town.
“I have co-authored or reviewed every ordinance and resolution adopted by the town of Syracuse though my 20-plus years resulting in me being intimately familiar with their meaning and intent and practice,” he said. “The clerk-treasurer is responsible to follow the direction of the town council, laws of the state of Indiana and federal laws including the IRS. The clerk-treasurer is bound by these laws and is not allowed to change or ignore their meanings to support their personal narrative. This obligation appears to be deeply misunderstood or corrupted by the current clerk-treasurer.”
If elected, Siegel said his goal is “to put the clerk-treasurer’s office back together and develop an organization that is legal, sustainable and stable through changing clerk-treasurer’s in the future. When I see the need and have the ability, I feel a need to serve.”
4TH DISTRICT COUNCIL
Incumbent 4th District Council member Nathan Scherer is the newest addition to the council — this is his first foray into politics. Scherer is a lifelong resident of Syracuse and he and his wife Lauren have four children.
He’s served on the Noble County Economic Development Commission for seven years. He owned a business in Noble County from 2004-2020 until Patrick Industries bought it. Doing so freed up his time and flexibility to serve.
Scherer said he considered running but didn’t want to oppose his predecessor. He’d made up his mind to speak to him about running when Larry Martindale retired. Scherer won the caucus a few months ago.
He wants to run because “I’ve really enjoyed it. I feel it’s a good way to give back to my community” and said his background as an entrepreneur is helpful.”
Scherer said the future of the world is changing, Artificial Intelligence is going to be a “big thing and we need to be cognizant of it.”
He said he was “warmly welcomed” by the council, several of whom have been on the council 20 years and they told him they were glad to have a young perspective.
Scherer said, “I applaud the two other gentlemen who are running against me. I don’t think it’s good to run unopposed.”
But he added, “ I think I have the right skills if people want to give me their vote.”
When asked if money was no object, what he’d like to see in Syracuse he responded, “Syracuse has a lot to offer with the lakes, but it does lack diversity in culture and arts, so probably more programs for personal development for families.”
If elected, one thing he’s spearheaded is repairing of the railroad bridge between Syracuse and Wawasee lakes. “It’s literally falling apart. If there were a derailment and it dumped into Syracuse and Wawasee Lakes it would be devastating for our community.”
He said they’ve reached out to CSX about it. So he’d continue working on that and also programs and resources for families.
“I love my community and I’m passionate about families. I’ve been glad to have the opportunity to serve and hope to continue serving,” he said.
Brian Woody is also running for District 4 — a seat that he had on the council for 12 years, leaving it in 2017. He said District 4 is now the largest with the recent annexation.
He and his wife Deanne have two children — Bryce, a college graduate, and Carter, currently attending college.
Woody said he wants to run again because, “Now that we’re empty nesters I won’t be missing games. I do miss it and miss the people and miss the challenge of keeping taxes down.”
“I’m very proud of my 12 years of service,” he said. “We never raised taxes to the max. We tried to be as fiscally responsible as possible.”
Woody claims that the township and county have the second highest assessed values in the state. He shared he enjoyed being involved with development of the technical park and that they developed a tax increment finance district.
“Not $1 of property tax money built that,” he said.
If money wasn’t an option he’d like to see more youth-based things in Syracuse: “Kids are our future.” He also mentioned affordable housing, especially for seniors.
“Those things make a town better,” he said.
“I like the negotiations of bringing new jobs to town,” he said. “It’s time to get back in and have a voice. I’d be a steady voice with experience.”
David Rosenberry has lived in Syracuse six years. He resides in the recently annexed Kerns Crossing. He and his wife Brittany have three children, two are grown and one still at home.
Rosenberry said he “spent most of my life in public service.” He worked 21 years in the Kosciusko County 911 Dispatch and was director when he left in 2015. He also spent 28 years on the Milford Fire Department.
He said he’s running because, “I truly have a heartfelt tradition of caring about what’s going on in my community. I’d like to be a part of the decision-making process on the town council.”
He said he thinks the current council is doing a great job, but if he was elected, “I’d like to bring a fresh perspective and ideas and to be a part of the decision-making process.”
He said he felt like his district has had a lot of development with the new ball park, Polywood expansion and annexation and he’d like to see those things happen in other parts of town, too. He said his parents and grandparents owned a business in town and he’s always liked the lake community with a small town feel.
If money were no object he’d like to see “more affordable housing. I feel like Kern’s Crossing is an example that could be done in other parts providing medium-income housing.”
He was glad the council agreed to help expand utilities to North Trace RV resort.
“This town still cares about what goes on in the community and I want to be a part of it,” he said.
RUNNING UNOPPOSED
Also on the ballot but running unopposed are Cindy Kaiser for District 3. Cindy and her husband Brent have two grown children and four grandchildren. She worked 39 years in the Wawasee School System at Milford School and was principal for 30 of those years.
She was appointed by caucus to District 3 in October 2021 when Tom Hoover retired. She’s currently serving as council president.
She was surprised by how similar town government is to how a school functions with funding, grants, etc.
“I realized we have good people in good positions who update us and help us make good decisions,” she said.
As to why she’s running she said initially she wanted to make sure her district was represented but now she’s excited to “keep Syracuse a town that’s thriving. I want to keep the small town charm but also keep infrastructure up to date. I want Syracuse to be a place where people want to come and live.”
If money were no object she said housing is a big challenge facing the town — the need for starter homes. Also getting and keeping more retail businesses — “it’s important to keep the town going.”
Bill Musser has served on the council for 20 years and he serves District 5. He and his wife Jane have a daughter, Heidi Hernisch, and four grandchildren. He moved to Syracuse in 1979.
He’s running again because “I really like it,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot and I’m really involved in the city and on the council. I like what I do and I want to continue.”
The biggest challenge facing the town, Musser said, is infrastructure. He said they need to repair and replace sewer and water lines and find the money to do it. Musser said he goes to all of the department meetings on Mondays and the infrastructure is old, decayed and damaged.
“It’s the main concern as we look forward; it’s going to be a challenge,” he added. “We’ll probably be looking at water rates and make the best decision. Syracuse does have a lower rate than surrounding towns.”
If money were no object he’d like see the growth of retail stores and restaurants to get more people in town and also more apartments and other housing.
“The city is in good shape with current town manager and personnel-wise,” he said.