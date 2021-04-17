The frigid winds of winter returned to Syracuse Saturday as the Syracuse Parks & Recreation Department welcomed “Frozen” characters Anna and Elsa for a Winter Adventure princess party at the Syracuse Community Center.
Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, Saturday’s event was divided into two time slots — 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. — with each party limited to approximately 20 children from the community.
Those in attendance at Saturday’s event were greeted with live performances by Anna and Elsa, as well as refreshments, crafts, singing, princess training, story time and photo opportunities. And to make the adventure even more magical, the event’s littlest attendees were encouraged to dress in their favorite princess or ice queen attire.
“We’ve actually been waiting to do this event since last year,” said Darin Lursen, program director for the Syracuse Parks and Recreation Department. “We had to cancel it like one week before we could do it due to COVID. So, we’re excited to be able to finally put this party on.”
Amanda Torres, administrative assistant with the parks department, offered a similar sentiment.
“I’m just so excited, especially since this was supposed to happen last year,” Torres said of the event. “This year, we did have to do things a little differently due to COVID. But other than that, everybody’s really glad to be able to get out and have some fun.”
“So, today we have 20 kids per party with their moms, grandmas, aunts, etc.,” she said. “And we limited each party to 20 kids so that everyone can have one-on-one interaction with the princesses and have a really nice time.”
Crystal Malone, of Syracuse, said her 6-year-old foster daughter, Jasmine Smith-Thomas, wasn’t about to miss a chance to meet two of her favorite characters, Anna and Elsa.
“She’s super excited,” Malone said. “This is the first time she’s ever done anything like this. And it’s just so nice to be able to get out and do something with the children besides just sitting at home.”
Nikki Crowley, also of Syracuse, agreed.
“I really just wanted to come and have a good time with my daughter and her little friends,” Crowley said of the event. “And of course, we wanted to meet Anna and Elsa. I’m just so thankful that things are starting to open up again, and that we had the opportunity to come out for this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.