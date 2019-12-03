ELKHART — Forest River Inc. faces a discrimination lawsuit claiming a former employee was fired after reporting an allegation of racism by another employee.
Attorneys for Trevon Hollins of Syracuse filed the civil suit Monday, citing a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employment discrimination.
Hollins, identified as a 21-year-old African-American man in the case, worked in the shipping department of a Forest River plant in Goshen from January 2018 into May, details in the suit show.
On April 10, the suit alleges a white supervisor spoke to Hollins using a racial slur. Hollins reported the incident to another supervisor, and then several days later to the company’s compliance officer, the suit shows.
Hollins was fired May 17 on insubordination grounds after a human resources member said he was seen on the plant floor, “doing nothing for 20 minutes,” the lawsuit states. However, Hollins’ attorneys argue he was on a 30-minute company morning break.
“Forest River committed unlawful retaliation against Hollins for engaging in activity protected under Title VII, including expressing his reasonable, good faith belief that he was being subjected to discrimination in the work place,” the lawsuit states, noting no other workers on break with Hollins were fired.
The suit seeks compensation for Hollins for lost wages, lost health insurance and other damages.
The case was filed Monday in Elkhart County Superior Court 1.
