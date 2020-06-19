A Syracuse man was injured in a two-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon in Leesburg.
According to Kosciusko County police, David Watts, 49, Leesburg, was driving south at 4:48 p.m. on Main Street/Ind. 15 when he began to turn east onto Van Buren Street, crossing into the path of a northbound motorcycle driven by Joshua Parker, 32, of Syracuse.
Parker’s motorcycle struck the front passenger side corner of Watts’ vehicle, resulting in severe lacerations to Parker’s upper thigh and arm.
Parker was airlifted to Memorial Hospital South Bend for treatment of his injuries. Watts, who was uninjured, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.
The crash remains under investigation.
CRASH REPORTS
• Kyle Hunsberger, Elkhart, told Goshen police he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the parking lot of the BMV, 740 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The accused vehicle then left the scene. Hunsberger received a minor injury to his knee.
• A Huntington woman was injured in a three-vehicle collision at 2:13 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 30, just east of C.R. 100 West. According to LaGrange County police, Madison Houser, 22, Huntington, was driving east on U.S. 20 when her vehicle went left of the center line and struck a camper that was being pulled by a pickup truck traveling west on U.S. 20. Houser’s vehicle reportedly spun around due to the collision and was then struck by a box truck that was also traveling west on U.S. 20, directly behind the camper. Houser had to be extracted from her vehicle and was flown to Parkview Hospital Fort Wayne for treatment of leg and internal injuries. Both the driver of the pickup, Karl Schlegel, 60, Wapakoneta, Ohio, and the driver of the box truck, James Uptgraft, 54, Bluffton, were uninjured.
• A Topeka woman was injured when her buggy collided with another vehicle at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday on C.R. 700 South, just east of C.R. 200 West. According to LaGrange County police, Doretta Leighman, 30, Topeka, was traveling east on C.R. 700 South in her open buggy when a pickup truck pulling an enclosed cargo trailer attempted to pass the buggy, causing the horse to spook and run into the side of the trailer. The buggy then flipped over and both Leighman and a passenger, Louann Leighman, were thrown from the buggy. Doretta was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for treatment of abdominal pain. Louann and the driver of the truck, Jeffery Richardson, 53, Ligonier, were uninjured.
ARREST REPORTS
• Matthew Bays, 28, 88 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 62000 C.R. 17, Goshen, at 11:11 a.m. Thursday. He was released pending a court date.
• Shawn Miller, 32, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop Wednesday at C.R. 46 and Walnut Street in New Paris.
THEFT REPORTS
• Orlando Adams, Goshen, told Goshen police his money clip was stolen from a friend’s vehicle while it was parked at 2600 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 2:31 p.m. Thursday.
• Goshen police were called to Little Caesars Pizza, 712 Lincolnway East., Goshen, at 2:06 p.m. Thursday in reference to the theft of cash by a former employee. An investigation is ongoing.
• Mark Coglazier, 60232 Ind. 15, Goshen, told Elkhart County police his vehicle was stolen from his property sometime between 4:30 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Irene Zubia, Goshen, told Goshen police someone attempted to take items from her vehicle while it was parked at 815 Logan St., Goshen, at 3:52 p.m. Thursday, and in the process damaged her driver’s seat.
AWOL REPORTS
• Officers with Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, filed a report with Elkhart County police Wednesday indicating that Drema Ornatowski, 33, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at 11:53 a.m. Monday and is now considered away without leave.
