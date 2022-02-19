Dating back to 1976, Pat’s Chicago Dogs has been a staple in Syracuse’s village. Initially serving Chicago-style dogs, the menu has expanded since.
NEW OWNERS
The Berkeypile family took over in 2020, and Sheila Berkeypile and daughter, Wendy Weldy, run the restaurant. Claiming ”the town’s only fast-food restaurant that uses fresh ingredients,” the preparation time each day involves long hours.
The nostalgic ambience catches your attention as you walk into the door to place your order at the window. It’s everything Chicago, including Cubs’ memorabilia, a gum ball machine and a wall of Post-It notes with customer comments. After paying, they give you a playing card that identifies your order.
The original menu remains intact, but everything is farm fresh, hand-cut and Vienna beef hot dogs are featured.
VIENNA BEEF
According to the Vienna Beef History Museum in Chicago, the notion of a frankfurter goes back to medieval Frankfurt, Germany, and was made from pork. In the 1800s, an obscure butcher in Vienna started adding beef to the mixture, and that spawned a new sensation.
In 1893, a so-called “Vienna beef” sausage was introduced by Austrian-Hungarian immigrants Emil Reichel and Sam Ladany at the World Fair in Chicago. More than 27 million people attended the exposition, and the family frankfurter recipe was a smash hit. The Vienna beef hot dog was born, and the immigrants opened their first store the next year in Chicago’s West Side on Halstead Street.
Demand for their dogs grew, and in 1900, the Vienna Sausage Manufacturing Co. started selling to area restaurants and stores. In 1908, local deliveries with horse-drawn wagons started, and in 1928, they introduced automobile deliveries.
By 1950, “Vienna Beef” hot dogs had swept most of the nation but didn’t reach the West Coast until 1962.
In 1976, Vienna Beef hot dogs came to Lake Country.
Today, the Vienna Beef brand owns a major pickle operation, purchased brands like David Berg and Red Hot Chicago, formed the Hot Dog University and founded the museum.
CHICAGO-STYLE
It’s unclear when the “Chicago-style” taste was created. Some think it was concocted by hot dog cart vendors on Chicago’s Maxwell Street during the Depression.
There are several variations, but the most common dog is served in a steamed, poppy seed bun and slathered with sweet pickle relish, chopped onion, a slab of dill pickle, tomato, sport peppers, yellow mustard (never ketchup) then sprinkled with celery salt. The most common dog preparation is steamed, but many grill the dogs creating the “char-dog.”
PAT’S CHICAGO-STYLE EATERY
Besides the Chicago-style dog, Pat’s also offers the very popular, Coney-style, chili and cheese dog. But there’s more than dogs, and the Polish and Italian sausages are exceptional. Either can be had Chicago-style or with their pepper-onion-kraut mix. They also add mushrooms to the latter mix for their Philly steak.
For lighter fare, there are a chicken club salad, Chad’s famous chili, which they were out of on this day, and a chicken strip basket.
Pat’s also offers burgers with the chili and cheese burger and “Patti” melt receiving raves. Other sandwiches include chicken, fish and the classic Hoosier specialty, breaded pork tenderloin.
Beyond the norm are the “locally famous” sandwiches, including the “Peterson” burger, the “Tom Thornburg,” the “Bill Dixon,” “Jason’s Revenge” and four others.
For sides, their cheese fries are exceptional, but they also offer bacon fries, taco fries and chili and cheese fries. Other items include their hand-breaded onion rings, mushrooms and pickles.
Lastly, there’s a kid’s menu and desserts. In the summer, they have a monthly ice cream flavor, but the deep-fried Oreos are always available.
I always lean toward the Polish sausage, and on this day, I got this all-beef log with onion, peppers, kraut and brown mustard. It was a major elbow-dripper and was quaffed. That and the onion rings were more than enough.
Gayle, my wife, chose the classic chili dog, which she declared “good.” That and a serving of cheese-coated fries were quite filling.
If you want classic, Chicago-style eats, Pat’s Chicago Dogs’ new owners are sustaining the tradition in Lake Country.
