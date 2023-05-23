SYRACUSE — Among the many regional farmers markets opening for the season in the coming weeks is the longstanding lakes region traditional location at Veteran’s Memorial Park at Crosson Mill.
Voted the best in the region by The Lakes Magazine East, John Monik said it’s a standing victory for him, against his parents who vend at the Warsaw market and other locations throughout the summer through family-owned small farm, Nature’s Farm and Garden, south of Syracuse.
“It’s made my year,” he said. “Until it comes out this year — I’m still reigning champ. Well, the Syracuse Farmers Market is.”
Monik’s market offers seasonal plants, beef, eggs, cut flowers, herbs, succulents and fresh vegetables. He’s one of a few who frequent the location on a weekly basis. It’s a family business. His dad manages the produce side of the farm, and his mom manages the flowers. Monik comes in from Chicago on the weekends to manage a booth at the Syracuse market while they manage one in Warsaw.
Around 10 vendors will be on site for the entire season, and several will be there every week.
The Syracuse Artisans & Farmers Market has been a staple of the community for 14 years now, according to the parks department, although some vendors remember it being there even longer. Growing and shrinking in popularity throughout the years, the weekly farmers market has become a boon to the community and an anticipated summer shopping event.
The market at Veteran’s Memorial Park opened for its summer season on Saturday with about a dozen vendors selling everything from produce to succulents, crotchet gnomes to doggie bandanas, candles to jewelry, and hot dogs to baked goods.
Syracuse Parks Department Program Director Darin Lursen said on any given week, visitors can expect at least 10 vendors and a total of 300 visitors and on holiday weekends it’s even more busy. The parks department maintains the property.
The Syracuse Artisans & Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October 1. Veteran’s Memorial Park at Crosson Mill is located at 301 N. Huntington St. in Syracuse.