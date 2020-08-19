SYRACUSE — Mark Knecht, president of the Chautauqua-Wawasee, was in attendance Tuesday night for the passing of a resolution declaring Sunday through Aug. 26 as Women’s Suffrage Centennial Week in Syracuse. The town council members passed the resolution in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
“We’re excited,” Knecht said. “This is a very significant event. It was a decades-long challenge to get women the right to vote. We’re very proud to raise awareness and create fun activities.”
In addition to the scheduled events, Knecht told the council that U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-District 2, agreed to come to the ice cream social at 11:30 a.m. but would only be able to stay about 15 minutes.
ENGINEERING TASK ORDER
After some discussion about how it would be funded, the council approved an engineering task order for $137,700 with Commonwealth Engineers for the expansion on Brooklyn Street.
Jeremy Hardy of Commonwealth was present through video-conferencing and said he and town manager Mike Noe met with Polywood officials. There are two intersections that need improving — Main and Railroad, which will require coordinating with the railroad company and where they want to install a turn lane. At Brooklyn and Main, they want to widen the road to allow increased truck traffic, which would mean tearing a house down and they want to widen the road enough for trucks passing each other.
Hardy said the $1.2 million project should qualify for the Community Crossing 75/25 matching grant, freeing up cash for the ball field. However, the program is suspended for this year. He thought he heard it may open in September, but it may not be available until January.
Noe said they need to start the survey quickly so they will be ready for design and bid if they get the grant and working with the railroad can take a while.
The uncertainty about the grant had council member Larry Siegel concerned and he wanted to know how it would be funded if invoices are due before BAN’s and bonds are available. When asked, Hardy said Commonwealth would be paid in phases as tasks are completed. Town Council President Paul Stoelting said they may be able to use Economic Development Income Tax funds and then reimburse EDIT when bond money is received.
“Somebody needs to plan out the project so we have cash flow to play bills,” Siegel said. He said he was concerned because the cost of the ball field doubled in price.
Siegel approached Sen. Blake Doriot, who said he would be willing to write a letter in favor of the town’s receiving the Community Crossing grant but no one can say it’s going to happen.
Hardy said they could hold off within reason on receiving payment until the bonds come in.
Along with that task order, council members also approved a task order reducing the amount on the Medusa Street project by $32,900.
POLICE DEPARTMENT
Town Marshal Jim Layne informed the council he’d be losing police officer Gary Clark on Aug. 27. Clark has been with the department for five years, serving first as a reserve officer. Layne asked the council to waive the educational training reimbursement as Clark couldn’t get to the academy until a year after he was hired and he is five months short of fulfilling requirement. Layne said it is more than $1,000 they’d be waiving because he served as a reserve first and is not leaving for another law enforcement position.
The council approved waiving that reimbursement requirement. Layne also said he is accepting applications for a new officer.
In other business, council:
• Passed an ordinance for additional appropriations from local road and street for Community Crossing Grant project in the amount of $255,376.12.
• Authorized the clerk-treasurer to pay the current Community Crossing Grant project invoices using those funds before the next council meeting.
• Approved an ordinance transferring funds due to a shortage in five funds.
• Approved repairs to a piece of equipment in the wastewater treatment plant at a cost not to exceed $12,000 from Middlebury Electric.
• Approved replacing a furnace at the cost of $9,593.15.
• Approved Economic Development Agreements with two new businesses, Legacy Wood Creations and Aluminum Insights, that the Redevelopment Commission approved earlier.
