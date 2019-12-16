SYRACUSE — Syracuse Cub Scout Pack No. 3828 held its annual cake auction recently at the Syracuse Community Center.
"Medieval" was the theme for this year’s cake auction held Nov. 18. With minimal parental help, the Scouts baked and decorated cakes that reflected the theme, and each cake was auctioned off to the highest bidder.
The cakes were also judged for creativity, with first, second and third place awarded for each den, according to a news release from officials with the Syracuse Cub Scout Pack No. 3828.
The winners for the Lions Den were Andre Chavez, first place; Lennex Wilson, second place; and Veronica Cline, third place.
In the Tiger Den, first place went to Evan Scott, with second place going to Bradley Miller and third place to Cole Cline. Brogan Rich won first place for the Bear Den followed by Dominik Wilson in second place and Vincent Halferty in third place.
Wolf Den winners were Max Marshall, first place; Gunnar Whitaker, second place; and Jaxon Kimes, third place. In the Webelos Den, first place went to Kody Stanley, second place to Alpoe Walker and third place to Fisher Whitaker. Nolan Dailey placed first in the Arrow of Light Den.
In addition, a silent auction of various donated items and baked goods was part of the event. Proceeds from the cake and silent auction will go toward cub pack and Scouting expenses.
