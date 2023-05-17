SYRACUSE — Syracuse Council Member Nathan Scherer read a statement at the end of the meeting announcing the CSX bridge between Syracuse and Wawasee Lakes will be repaired.
Getting this bridge repaired was a priority Scherer mentioned when running for election during the primary when he mentioned his concern about the deterioration of the bridge and what that could mean to the community.
Scherer announced with the collaborative efforts of the town, Syracuse Lake Association, Wawasee Property Owners Association and Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation.
“We have successfully secured the repair of the railroad bridge connecting Syracuse Lake and Wawasee Lake,” he said
Scherer said they reached out to CSX and they “promptly addressed our concerns agreeing to commence bridge work next week.”
He said the repair process will fix one bay at a time, using fiber wrapping and reinforcements and rods for vertical supports with each bay taking approximately four weeks.
“I would like to express my gratitude to all those involved in this long standing endeavor and I am thrilled we are resolving this issue for the benefit of our town and lakes,” Scherer said.
Resolution Removing Town Manager from PERF
After some clarifications from Town Manager David Wilkinson, the council voted to approve his request to be removed from the Public Employees Retirement Fund via a resolution. Wilkinson explained this is his 30th year in PERF and they have a rule of 85, which is a combination of age and years of service and he’ll reach that next month.
In order for him to continue working and not lose full PERF benefits he’d need to not be a member of PERF. In the future he’ll ask the town council to consider putting the amount they would have put into PERF for him into a 457 plan (similar to a 401-k plan) instead.
The effective date of his removal from PERF is May 31.
KEDCO Visit
Alan Tio, Chief Executive Officer of Kosciusko County Economic Development Corporation came to visit the council with an annual report.
He reminded them of the three pillars of focus — entrepreneurship, housing and attracting and retaining talent.
“Our area of the world with the quality of life we have is more attractive,” he said.
Tio said they’re focusing on housing close to leading employers so employees “can be sitting on their deck at 5 p.m. instead of driving somewhere.”
He said they also are focusing on attracting remote workers to live here.
Council Member Larry Siegel asked if KEDCO could help with developing a policy for Accessory Dwelling Units, or AUD’s.
“I think Syracuse could benefit from that — we don’t have much land for housing and we still need workforce housing,” he said.
He also asked if KEDCO could help two housing developments currently on the table with obtaining assistance from the new legislation passed to assist communities with housing. Tio said they could.
Council Member Paul Stoelting asked how KEDCO gets funding. Tio responded from the cities and towns in the county, the county and private investors — including Polywood who is one of the largest supporters. He said the amount asked of each city and town differs based on population.
Tio said he hoped Syracuse would “fully fund KEDCO for 2023 with $15,000.”
Wilkinson said they received $250,000 from EDIT last year so the $15,000 would amount to about five percent. This year the council only agreed to half — $7,500 — of what they’re asking.
“You know I’ve been the tough one — but if you can help with those things I’m on board (for the full amount),” Siegel said.
However, Tuesday Tio was asking for the second half of the $7,500 payment, and council approved that.
In a related matter: Amy Roe, Kosciusko County Community Coordinator, also came to the council and said she could help them navigate through grant funding with Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program or Office Community Rural Affairs and others. She shared she’s spoken to Scherer about youth entrepreneurship and how they can build an ecosystem of young entrepreneurs.
She was asked about other projects she’s worked on and she mentioned getting farmer’s markets to areas where fresh produce not easily accessible and the We Lead Kosciusko program, which encourages those in the 20-50 age range to consider becoming leaders in the community by sitting on boards, running for office or joining civic or service clubs.
Siegel retires from RDC
Larry Siegel announced he was retiring from the Redevelopment Commission and said he’s had the opportunity to work with many great people.
“On the RDC we were able to work on the redevelopment of Oakwood Park, the expansion of Polywood, the construction of Aluminum Insights, Legacy Wood, Travel Star and Travel Lite, to name a few.”
Siegel said they created several TIF districts collecting $1,000,000 for town infrastructure projects.
“Through these project and others on the drawing board, we have increased the assessed value of Syracuse over an estimated $100,000,000 putting downward pressure on our local tax rates,” Siegel said.
Siegel said the current RDC board is in capable hands and “it is time to pass the baton.”
He also said that Scherer has expressed an interest in serving on the RDC and the council voted to approve his nomination to the board replacing Siegel.
In other business:
• Approved an additional $21,778 increase in the reconstruction of Railroad Street from Main to Oak Streets due to cost of material increases.
• Approved upgrading a pump to a Barnes Chopper pump at the Pickwick Lift Station at a cost of $29,040 from American Pump Repair Service.
• Approved 14 poles and solar lights at the Tech Park at a cost not to exceed $50,000 from LED Lighting Solutions with the funds coming from the Benton TIF.
• Approved the purchase of a fire boat from Apex Marine at a cost of $40,599.27. Fire Chief Mickey Scott said the boat should arrive next week and will allow them to fight fires from the lake side as well.
• Heard the first Safe Sitter class will be this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and there is room for four more participants. He said a donor is paying the cost so it is free for attendees. The next class will be July 20.
• Passed an ordinance to add a stop sign at Development Drive and Technology Way.
• Ben Logan from Kosciusko County Habitat for Humanity was present to introduce himself.
• Siegel said there were several errors in the minutes — Clerk Treasurer Virginia Cazier admitted to one and said she would change it, the other she said was “word for word” what was said.