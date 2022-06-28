Syracuse couple surprised with state awards

SYRACUSE — Syracuse couple Doug and Jeanine Schrock had a few VIP party crashers stop by their party Monday night — and they came bearing awards.
State Rep. Curtis Nisly, District 22, presented Doug with the Sagamore of the Wabash award — the highest distinction given to a civilian by the Governor of Indiana.
Before that presentation, Syracuse Town Council member Larry Siegel, who arranged this surprise for Doug with Jeannine, read a statement that he sent to the state representatives about why the Schrocks should be recipients.
“It seems like in communities there are sometimes a few people who give and give, often unnoticed," Siegel said. "As you look around Syracuse, our surrounding counties and the world, you can see and take joy in that our world has changed and is a better place because of Doug’s generosity.
“From our community center, to the reconstruction of our dam controlling the water level of Lake Wawasee and thousands of acres of wetlands, to the Youth Athletic Complex, to churches, food banks, day care services and youth centers, to water distribution to the Virgin Islands and pet rescues in different parts of the world, to the thousands of people who have provided for their families while employed by companies in which he has and has had ownership and provided leadership, all have benefited.”
Siegel said that Schrock's accomplishments for Syracuse are "vast."
"He does not want recognition but having been involved in town government and other local organizations for more than 20 years I am aware of many gifts and contributions,” he said. “When times get tough, Doug shows up, makes his contribution and disappears wanting nothing in return. Doug shares generously his wealth, talents and knowledge.
“I am not aware of any family that has done more for our community than his," Siegel said. "For what Doug does we are grateful and appreciative. Most have no idea where the gifts come from. It seems someone with a lifetime history of contributing selflessly in such impactful ways should be recognized at a much higher level than we can provide locally. It seems maybe some people should be recognized and shown appreciation while they are still with us on earth.”
Rep. Curt Nisly read the Sagamore of the Wabash award to Schrock before giving it to him
Schrock was celebrating his birthday with family and friends when he received the award.
“This is great. Thank you so much!” he said, and then went on to tell a joke.
State Rep. Dave Abbott was also present and Siegel introduce him as well. He will be the town’s representative in November due to redistricting.
“But we’re not done,” Siegel said before he shared a conversation that he had with Jeannine about how he thought people should be recognized. “She didn’t know I was talking about her.”
Siegel introduced Sen. Blake Doriot.
“Doug, I hate to tell you but she does all the work, so we thought she should be recognized — right ladies?” Doriot said.
Doriot presented Jeannine with the Circle of Corydon award, which honors Hoosiers who have made remarkable contributions to the betterment of Indiana and its people, demonstrating through life and service qualities that are exemplified by the state’s greatest citizens. The award was established in 2017 by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Siegel had shared prior to the presentation that he thought Jeannine needed to be recognized because not only has she helped Doug with all that he was being recognized for, she also did many things on her own — helping people out in generous ways anonymously and not wanting recognition for it.
“I guess the surprise is on me!” Jeannine said.
Then Nisley presented Jeannine with an award from the Indiana House of Representatives for distinguished service.
“It’s really cool that the governor gets to do all those things but the House of Representatives also gets to recognize people," Nisley said. "I have a resolution for you from the House for your faithful service.”
Everyone congratulated the couple as Jeannine kept insisting they didn’t do what they do to get recognized. The senator and representatives and their spouses stayed and visited with the guests for awhile.