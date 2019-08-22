SYRACUSE — Kosciusko County Economic Development Corp. Chief Executive Officer Alan Tio appealed to the Town Council Tuesday for more support in order to better serve the community.
Tio moved to the area last fall and he was previously with Whitley County. He shared with the council three points for the direction of KEDCO, which are: they’re known for the problems they solve; they’re more than deal-makers; and they’re business-builders.
He told the council, “We haven’t done a great job of telling our story in Kosciusko County,” and said coming from Fort Wayne he didn’t know about the area. He told the council, funding in Kosciusko County was even less than Whitley County even though Kosciusko is bigger. He said 80% of KEDC funding was coming from the city of Warsaw. His goal is to spread that funding among the different towns in the county.
“If each town contributed 6% of their EDIT money toward our efforts,” he said it would be different amounts but the same percentage.
For Syracuse that would mean $15,000. Currently Syracuse is contributing $2,500.
Council member Larry Siegel told Tio that in the past, “We haven’t gotten much support from KEDCO.”
Council member Paul Stoelting said even if the county gets new business, that also helps the town of Syracuse.
“I feel like he has a plan,” Stoelting said. “He’s a good talker and we need advocates.”
Council member Bill Musser asked Tio how he would promote Syracuse. Tio replied that he likes to bring people in and have them meet with people who help with what’s important to them, whether it be schools, business peers or housing.
“If I sell too hard on features and benefits, I may miss what’s important to them,” Tio said.
Council members went back and forth on the amount but decided to increase it to $10,000 this year.
“I think he’s going to be a great asset. We should give him a chance,” Siegel said.
INDOT
Town Manager Mike Noe brought a letter of understanding with Indiana Department of Transportation and unofficial detour to the council for approval. The detour will be needed when a roundabout is constructed at U.S. 6 and Ind. 13. Noe said the state will only allow one detour. He wanted several because he didn’t want everyone driving through the Technology Park.
The detour Noe proposed was taking C.R. 127 at U.S. 6 and travel south on C.R. 127 and go east on C.R. 56, southeast on C.R. 29 and southeast on North Huntington Street to Ind. 13. The detour is about 2.85 miles.
The council approved the letter of understanding and detour and confirmed that construction of the roundabout will begin after the installation of ramps on C.R. 29.
CEDIT RESOLUTION
The council passed a resolution outlining plans for County Economic Development Income Tax. Noe said the amounts are estimates, but the capital improvement plans have to be renewed for three years. The resolution listed infrastructure projects estimated to cost $25,000 for the Riverfront District and $100,000 for infrastructure projects outside of the Riverfront District.
Approximately $800,000 will be spent for the estimated cost of infrastructure improvements on Harkless Drive and Front Street and for repairs to the flood control device in Crosson Park.
UTILITIES
Noe received approval for putting alarms on all the town’s lift stations at a cost of $99,840. Noe said a couple of stations have alarms but 16 of them do not. The cost will be paid out of the bond proceeds construction fund.
He also received approval to pursue maintenance on the belt press at an estimated cost of $8,000. Larry Siegel told him to pursue maintenance agreements on other major pieces of equipment. He also had to repair a well at a cost of $11,500.
Noe informed the council he extended the bid for painting the water tower because a lot of companies were too busy to bid on the project.
POLICE
Police Chief Jim Layne told the board his department received nine radar units and a laser light unit through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The value of the items is approximately $19,000.
In other business, council members:
• Approved an ordinance reducing appropriations in the amount of $164,000 in cumulative storm sewer so it can be appropriated next year.
• Approved an ordinance for additional appropriations in the amount of $50,000 from cumulative capital improvement property tax to capital improvements to pay Lawson Fisher and $18,000 from the South Benton tax increment finance district fund to Infrastructure to help pay for generators.
• Heard this Saturday there will be Kid’s Olympics at 10 a.m. for kindergarten through fifth-grade students.
• Heard there will be a superhero event in September.
• Saw plans for Laudeman Park and heard donations would be accepted for plantings, etc.
