Syracuse council to donate land for new library

SYRACUSE — At Tuesday’s Syracuse Council meeting the council and representatives from the Syracuse Public Library learned that it was possible for the town to donate land so a new library can be built.
Town Attorney Jay Rigdon said last month he needed to do research. On Tuesday he reported to the council that the town can donate land, he just needs a legal description of the property to draw up the agreement.
Rigdon said they can put in the condition that the property be used for library or educational use, saying they didn’t know what would happen in 35 years.
Library representatives were present and were asked what the plans were for the 101 year old library and they said they didn’t know yet but it would probably be sold. They also said all the soil and environmental studies would be conducted on the property at 701 N. Dolan St.
Storage Building
Syracuse Town Manager David Wilkinson presented the need for better storage of the town’s documents at Tuesday’s council meeting and received the okay to build a building but it wasn’t unanimous.
Wilkinson explained currently the documents are stored in a public works building that is not temperature controlled and it’s affecting the quality of some of the documents. Wilkinson explained there are documents the clerk has to keep forever and there are police records that need to be kept, too.
They are proposing building a new 40 x 60 pole building next to the current building and putting in gated areas to secure the sensitive town and police records. He said they obtained a couple of quotes and they can get the building for about $60,000 plus the cost of heating and air-conditioning systems. Town employees can do the ground work. He said the money could come from the cumulative capital improvement fund.
New Council Member Nathan Scherer, who was voted in by caucus to replace Larry Martindale, asked about digitizing the records. Clerk Treasurer Virginia Cazier said some of the records could be digitized but she wasn’t sure if the permanent ones could. She also said when the auditors come they want to go through hard copies.
Scherer said he thought they should find out before spending the money on a new building. Council Member Bill Musser made the motion to approve the building and Vice President Paul Stoelting seconded the motion. Council Member Larry Siegel said he thought Nathan had a point and they should research what records could be digitized, but said he felt the town could use extra storage space regardless.
The council approved the building not to exceed $85,000 3-1 with Scherer opposing. President Cindy Kaiser was not present at the meeting.
Wilkinson also got thumbs up from the council to have a rate study done by Jim Higgins. Wilkinson said the town utilities have lost money the last two years.
“We’re upside down,” he said, adding the sewer rate increased in 2017 and the water rate hasn’t increased for a long time. “We need to do a rate study and a debt structure — we’re running in the red.”
Wilkinson also informed the council he plans to hold a public meeting March 15 at 6 p.m. regarding plans for two municipal parking lots. Engineers will have some renderings of potential plans for the lots.
In other business, the council:
• Heard that the Parks Department Indoor Garage Sale will be held March 4 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the community building. The booth spaces are sold out.
• Heard April 29 is the tentative date to play the first baseball game at the new athletic field and a parade and ceremony will be held.
• Approved the purchase of a John Deere tractor with spreader and blade for the street department at a cost of $81,233.32.
• Approved the purchase of a new Sutphen fire truck at a cost of $866,940.53 after a discount for paying half up front. They’ll pay $439,560 up front with the balance of $427,380 due on delivery—probably three years from now.