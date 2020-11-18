SYRACUSE — The Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act was the cause of some lengthy discussion and confusion for Syracuse Town Council members Tuesday night.
The council tackled the issue of whether reimbursing the fire department using CARES funds is allowed because fire personnel are not town employees.
Clerkt-Treasurer Virginia Cazier told the council the town of Syracuse received $93,500 in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding and out of that money, the police department wanted to purchase 10 in-car radios at the cost of $54,535.70 plus $3,400 to install them.
The fire department requested more than $20,000 for reimbursement for overtime and part-time pay and supplies related to COVID.
Cazier was questioning if or how to pay the fire department when it usually does not pay the fire department’s payroll. Fire Chief Mickey Scott was told by township trustees to take the request to the Town Council.
Council member Larry Siegel wanted to know if the funds were allocated for overtime and protective gear. Virginia said she was told they want to reimburse payroll first, so they’ll turn payroll in, get reimbursed and put those funds in the general fund where they can then use the money to buy the radios.
There was a lengthy discussion and some confusion about how CARES Act funds are allocated and how they should be used. Council member Tom Hoover ultimately said, “There’s no use to argue — let’s take care of our first responders.”
Siegel abstained from voting because he said he didn’t understand the situation and wanted more information.
In other police news, Chief Jim Layne reported the department received an Indiana Department of Homeland Security grant, along with Wawasee High School as sub-grantee in the amount of $214,375. Layne said he didn’t realize it was a reimbursable grant, which means they need to spend the money first and then be reimbursed. He asked to transfer $214,375 out of Economic Development Income Tax funds to the police department and then once they receive the reimbursement from the grant they’ll pay EDIT back.
Cazier told the council they just needed approval and in December they’ll have an ordinance to approve. The council approved the transfer.
SALARY INCREASE APPROVED
Town of Syracuse employees will be seeing a bit more in their paychecks next year with action taken by the Town Council Tuesday night.
Council members approved the 2021 salary ordinance which reflects includes a 2% increase salary increase for town employees.
ANNEXATION REQUEST
Ben Plikerd of Brook Pointe Inn, was present at the virtual meeting and asked about his annexation request. Town Manager Mike Noe said Plikerd signed a petition that stated his property is 51% contingent to town. Noe indicated he wasn’t sure what the next step should be.
Plikerd said he was aware annexation could take as long as a year to be finalized and that the best-case scenario would be seven months. Plikerd said he wanted to make sure town officials were on board and were keeping the ball rolling.
Council member Tom Hoover said he wanted more details about the plan, including what it would cost the town to run sewer and water out to Plikerd’s property.
Plikerd said he only needed sewer service and thought he could tie in at the Burger King lift station.
Council president Paul Stoelting said, “I think we’re all in favor of it and the opportunity to expand further, we just need more information.”
Noe said he’d find out the next steps and costs and whose responsibility it should be. Plikerd said he just needed to know the council supports the annexation. Plikerd wants to add 30 cabins on the property and needs to have sewer service to be able to do so.
In other business the council:
• Approved retaining the current health insurance with PHP at a monthly cost of $29,916.64.
• Approved an emergency ordinance transferring $14,000 from capital improvements to professional services from TIF/South Benton to cover a funding shortage for the new road in the industrial park.
• Approved taking $257,964.75 out of EDIT and put into 2020 construction fund.
• Authorized Stoelting to make decisions along with department heads about staffing if employee hours or means of work need to be cut because of COVID-19.
• Heard the water loss report was turned into the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
• Heard the leaf pick up season is slated to continue until Dec. 4.
• Approved the fire chief paying $6,613.95 out of equipment funds.
