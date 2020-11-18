SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Edna L. Lehman, 85, of Shipshewana, died at 1:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at her residence of natural causes. She was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Shipshewana to Levi J. and Mary L. (Mast) Eash. On March 7, 1957, in Shipshewana, she married Elmer J. Lehman. He survives. Survivors i…