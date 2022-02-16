SYRACUSE — Syracuse Council members passes a resolution at Tuesday evening’s meeting to make water and wastewater improvements in the vicinity of Oakwood Park.
The resolution states that town officials have determined that improvements are needed to both water and wastewater “in order to meet the current needs of the residents of the town and provide for future development, particularly in the vicinity of Oakwood Park.”
There currently is a housing development planned for that area named Oakwood Heights.
The resolution states that the town will complete a water improvement project commonly known as the Lakeside Drive Water Loop, which is necessary to eliminate a dead-end water main and which will increase water quality for all residents as a whole and particularly for houses in the vicinity of Lakeside Drive now and in the future.”
The town will also construct a lift station along with a new forced main to serve the area within and around Oakwood Park and Lakeside area.
Town Manager David Wilkerson’s report stated that the town would commit monetary aid from Oakwood Tax Increment Financing District (TIF), Oakwood Infrastructure, Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT), and American Rescue Plan Act funds to aid in the construction. His report also stated the project cost is estimated at $316,500 and there is $325,338.22 in ARPA funds.
The council passed the resolution without any comment or discussion.
Comprehensive Plan
During the town manager’s report he mentioned that the last comprehensive plan was done in 2017 so he checked into updating it and received two quotes.
One quote from MACOG was for $27,500 and the other from American Structure Point, who wrote the 2017 plan, was for $33,555. Wilkerson said he studied the plan when he first came on board with the town and one of the council members asked if some of the items were completed according to the plan.
Wilkerson said a few things had been ticked off but there was still a lot left undone. He added it’s a benefit to the department heads too.
“If you have the ability to do it in-house, why pay for it?” Larry Siegel asked.
Siegel said Wilkerson would need to talk to other organizations in town as well.
Wilkerson said he thought he and the other supervisors could do it.
A mention was made of Forward Kosciusko — a collaborative effort between Kosciusko County, The Kosciusko Community Foundation, K21 Health Foundation and local communities to complete and update to the county’s 1996 comprehensive plan.
Council Member Larry Martindale said Syracuse had not been included even though they’ve said they’ve talked to all the communities in the county. Wilkerson said he checked about that and was told because of the staffing changes with the town manager at the time, Renae Salyers of the chamber was made the point person and that Warsaw, Winona Lake and Syracuse had comprehensive plans and were not as involved.
Department Reports
Police Chief Jim Layne reported to council that there was a complaint about traffic on Portland St. when Polywood lets out; some are driving down that road to get to Main St. instead of Polywood Drive.
Layne suggested two stop signs at Portland and Oak. There are currently no stop signs on Portland. He also said when they had snow two trucks got stuck there; they were just sliding off the road because of the embankment. It tied up traffic on 1300 N and Layne said he was out there for three hours one day and two hours the next day.
Layne said he asked the street department to block the road off until the weather cleared up and would likely do the same thing the next time there’s ice and snow.
Public Works Superintendent Mark Aurich commented tongue-in-cheek that the truck ran over the brand new ‘no trucks’ sign.
Siegel asked why trucks were going on that road and Layne said that’s the way their Global Positioning Systems were taking them, it hasn’t been updated.
Council members approved the stop signs and asked for an ordinance to be ready for next month’s meeting.
Park Superintendent Chad Jonsson reported on upcoming events. He said the spring garage sale has sold out all 30 of the booth spaces. He said that is a big event for the parks department.
Registration is open for the annual princess party — this year Ariel will be there for the Under the Sea theme on March 19. There will be two sessions and there are still openings.
He reported work is progressing at the ball park — playground equipment is in, electrical and plumbing work has started.
“It’s moving forward slowly but things are happening,” Jonsson said.
Council President Bill Musser asked Jonsson to bring the dog park back up in the next meeting so the council can decide if they’re in favor or not and advised he consider alternate locations as well.
Public Works Superintendent Mark Aurich complimented everyone in all three departments for the hours and the work they did running plow trucks in recent storm.
“That was one of the messiest snows I’ve ever pushed a plow in — it was wet, then ice then blowing — we had very few complaints and a lot of compliments. One lady came out and gave us a plate of cookies — the guy really appreciated that,” Aurich said and added that they were planning for the next storm due in a couple of days.
Turkey Creek Fire Chief Mickey Scott also thanked the departments for having a plow at the fire department.
He was asked about big fire at Enchanted Hills and Scott said the fire started in the attic. He suggested people put smoke alarms in their attics, particularly if they have wood stoves.
In other business:
• Approved a revision to an ordinance changing Oak St. and Polywood Way from 4-way stop to a 2-way stop.
• Approved having the clerk-treasurer pay back to Indiana Department of Transportation $10,328.38 in unused Community Crossing grant funds.
• Town Attorney Jay Rigdon suggested the town vacate Line Road and have it revert back to surrounding landowners.
• A representative from Commonwealth Engineers was present with two task orders but they were both tabled until the next meeting.
