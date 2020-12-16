SYRACUSE — Town Council named new officers for 2021 during Tuesday’s meeting, but the final gathering of 2020 ended non-harmoniously.
At the end of the meeting, nominations were opened for council president for 2021. Council member Tom Hoover nominated Larry Siegel, who then nominated Hoover as vice president.
Things then became a little contentious when current Council President Paul Stoelting suggested that since Siegel was going to be council president again, maybe someone else should be redevelopment commission president.
Stoelting said it was no reflection on the job Siegel has done in that role. “You’ve been a model of community participation and you’ve done a great job” but Stoelting felt more people should be involved. If nothing else, he suggested someone else on the commission or the council should be co-president of the redevelopment commission.
Siegel didn’t seem to take that so well, claiming that Stoelting was given “czar authority” this year when the council couldn’t meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic and said both the council and the redevelopment commission have five members and all members vote. Siegel said he’s been president of the redevelopment commission since the town has had a redevelopment commission and was “not willing to walk away in the middle of these projects.” He pointed out that he’s been president of both boards in the past.
“I disagree with you,” he told Stoelting. “I think we can do it and do it well.”
Council member Bill Musser said he’d appreciate it if the council was “more informed when things were first initiated and not at the last minute when it’s time to vote.”
Siegel said he and Town Manager Mike Noe were working on that and would do better.
RESIDENT ASKS TO BE DE-ANNEXED
Syracuse resident Candice Brown attended the meeting virtually and asked to be de-annexed.
Brown said she bought her home in Fox Run in October and learned it was annexed into town but that her home was the only one in the housing division that is annexed.
“I want to reverse that,” she told the council.
Council member Bill Musser said he did some research on that and said it was “virtually impossible.” He said he learned it would take a vote of 10% of the community or it would need to be on the ballot, but he deferred to Vern Landis, the town attorney.
Brown said she wasn’t getting any benefit by being annexed and her property taxes were higher.
Landis said he wasn’t aware that the issue was going to come up so he asked for time to research and bring his findings back to the council next month. The council tabled the issue until January.
TOWN MANAGER REPORT
Noe reported that the town received a Community Crossing grant in the amount of $343,875, which would be used to improve Brooklyn Street as part of the Polywood expansion project and said it would “help tremendously with the cost.”
He said the second phase would be to improve C.R. 1300 and Railroad Street, and would apply either in January or June.
Noe said he sent the wastewater and water budgets to the council and the wastewater budget was reduced 1.64% and the water budget was reduced 13.87% from this year. When asked the reason for the decrease, Noe said they didn’t use it so they didn’t budget for it.
He asked for approval to purchase an OSHA-certified trench box that he said was needed for when the street department has to dig a 4-foot-or-deeper trench, which is often. Noe said it was pricey at $20,415.67 but the town would “have it forever” and it was needed for safety. When asked what they’ve done in the past, Noe said they either borrowed one or did without, but they should have it.
The council approved the purchase and Fire Chief Mickey Scott later commended them for taking that action.
In other business, council:
• Approved the clerk-treasurer to write a check for $20,000 out of the CARES Act funds for the fire department.
• Approved a task order with Commonwealth Engineering for as-needed engineering up to $20,000.
• Approved a list of 2021 appointments.
• Approved the purchase of three police cars — one pickup and two Dodge chargers — from Burnworth Zollars in Ligonier for a total cost of $88,042.
• Heard the parks department plans to hold the adult basketball league in January but with no spectators and, if Kosciusko County goes red, they wouldn’t hold it.
• Heard the new fire engine was received and is in service.
