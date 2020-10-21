SYRACUSE — The 2021 budget was adopted Tuesday by Town Council after members learned details about an upcoming referendum and heard about a new housing development.
JR Parent attended the meeting, which was held in the community center so attendees could distance themselves, to introduce his plans for a housing development called Oakwood Heights.
Parent, whose family purchased the Oakwood Resort several years ago, said his primary business is developing retirement communities, however his plans for Oakwood Heights is for it to have a variety of housing to meet the community’s needs.
He said they would use the same entrance off Harkless Drive and to the left where it is closed off to the public now and only has walking paths he would like to turn into lots. He’d also like to create lots along Palm Drive, possibly some duplexes. By the event center, one of the highest points in Kosciusko County, some higher-priced homes may be built in the $200,000 to $250,000 range with overlooks to the lake.
In a circular area he’d like to put in a park with lots surrounding it and possibly some retirement homes in the larger lot areas along Harkless. Parent also said he envisions some narrower lots along Palm Drive could be built with garage/storage on the bottom and apartments above. He even suggested some lake property owners might want to purchase one of those for storage purposes and rent out the apartments to families. He said he’d also like to extend some lots to Lakeview Road. Parent said he knows that area is heavily used but there is no sidewalk so he’d like to work with the town on a dedicated right of way and put in a walking path.
The preliminary plan calls for 57 lots, including some affordable workforce housing in the $120,000 to $150,000 price range. He said part of the proposal calls for eliminating the walking path where the road is closed and allowing access through there and straightening access to the hilltop area.
Parent said he was open to suggestions. “I don’t want to commit to this being the greatest housing development in town,” he said. “We’re not interested in making a significant amount of money — we want to be reasonable and competitive. The goal is to get more people in here so I want it to be successful.”
He said that like the presenter before him, Wawasee School Superintendent Tom Edington, he believes they need young people in town and housing for them.
Council member Larry Siegel said some might be concerned about keeping the integrity and beauty of Oakwood.
“Yes, we have a significant investment in Oakwood. Any houses we own we’ve had to use for employee housing because of the housing shortage," Parent said. "One of the main reasons why we’ve been able to get employees is because we provide housing. It’s in our best interest to have high-quality places."
A resident in attendance asked if lake access will be relevant in the development, as that was an issue when it came up before.
Parent said that at this point in time there’s no intention for people to have rights to the lake.
“Do we want them to come down Oakwood and enjoy the beach? Sure!”
Parent said he knows he needs to go back to the county for some approval and said he just wants to get things moving. Council member Bill Musser asked the timeline. Parent said if he gets plans approved, it may be this time next year when they’re ready to get started. Otherwise he said it would likely be spring 2023.
Parent assured the council he would take a conservative approach and said he wanted to make it formal.
“Originally, Oakwood was a charitable organization and didn’t pay taxes. Once we purchased it, it became part of a TIF (Tax Increment Financing) District and we’ll use the tax money to create the infrastructure — roads and utilities — in order to put housing in,” he said.
BUDGET ADOPTED
The council held a public hearing on the 2021 budget and no one spoke for or against the budget. The council went on to pass the $4.6 million budget, a decrease from this year’s $4.95 million. The adopted tax rate is $0.9814 per $100 assessed value.
Decreases in the budget include a decrease of $14,100 in police, $15,400 in streets and in Cumulative storm a decrease of $250,000.
The entire budget is a decrease of $389,782 from this year’s budget.
TOWN MANAGER
Mike Noe, Syracuse town manager, told the council he’d be sending in the Community Crossing Grant application the next day and asked for a letter of support from the council. They’re asking for $458,500 and the town’s match would be $114,625 and will help with the BANs and Bonds for Brooklyn Street. Council Member Larry Siegel said Curt Nisley and Blake Doriot wrote letters of support.
He told the council the flood control structure is completed. The cost to the town is $209,443.83 and the county’s cost is $70,519.75 for a total of $279,704.50, which is $1,740.92 less than the original quote.
In other business:
• Passed an amendment to the ordinance regarding the Metropolitan Police Board removing Noe from the three-person board and adding Bill Musser.
• Approved task order for the Tech Park for $38,900 for engineering and $170,000 for the road and water main for a total estimated cost of $208,900, which will be taken from the Benton TIF district. The task order was previously approved by the redevelopment commission.
• Heard they want to get fiber optics and connect all the town departments on one system. The town manager and town marshal will be attending a meeting to get more information about costs.
• The town’s tree-lighting ceremony will be Nov. 28 at Oakwood this year in partnership with Chautauqua Wawasee.
• Heard plans for Breakfast with Santa are being discussed to determine how they can go ahead with the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 5
• Heard there is an Adopt-a-Bench program through the Parks Department. Benches are donated by Polywood.
• Siegel thanked Vern Landis, town attorney, for all his additional work on projects.
