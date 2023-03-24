Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.