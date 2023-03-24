SYRACUSE — Members of the Syracuse business community and chamber members recently came out for a night of celebration at the annual Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber Award Banquet, which took place at Pro Wake Surf Shop.
The event was catered by Kelly Jae’s Lakeside. After a social hour and dinner Chamber Executive Director Staci York, who assumed that position seven months ago, welcomed everyone and informed them of upcoming chamber events before introducing award winners.
The Small Business Award was presented by Amy Rensberger of Key Bank who said Syracuse is blessed to have a number of small businesses but said this year’s recipient, “understands community matters and is constantly seeking ways to collaborate and help uplift others.”
Rensberger said she invites food trucks in her parking lot, raises donations for the food pantry as well as volunteering and teaching young people at Fairfield’s Cosmetology program. The Small Business of the Year is Rich Beauty Parlor.
The owner of the shop accepting with several stylists said during COVID the salon industry lost 100,000 providers and she opened her shop during shutdown, deciding to invest in Syracuse and she appreciated the support and was honored to receive the award.
Tom Tuttle of Team Tuttle Mortgage presented the Large Business of the Year Award and said this year’s recipient has been “helping families create memories on the lake since 2012…but their commitment to enhance the community extends far beyond the water.”
Tuttle said this business supports fundraisers and last year participated in the Huddle Up for Hochstetler’s fundraiser and helped raise $200,000 for a local family battling cancer.
“That’s just one example of this businesses commitment to make Syracuse a better place,” Tuttle said as he announced Pro Wakes Water Sports as the Large Business of the Year.
York presented the New Business of the Year award, something she said the chamber gets most excited about. She said she’s constantly hearing Syracuse needs more housing and child care. The New Business of the Year is taking care of one of those needs as they opened their doors last year to provide safe and reliable child care at Wee Warriors Academy.
“I’ve heard so many phenomenal things from the families of the kids you take care of,” York told owner Leticia Howell.
The Organization of the Year Award was presented by Rich Haddad of the K 21 Foundation who said, “This year’s Organization of the Year has been serving Syracuse sine 1982 from its humble start of 25 members they’ve grown to a driving force caring for children and needs in the community, listening to the needs of the schools.”
He said last year, working with Wawasee High School they turned the Warrior closet into a free fashionable boutique called ‘The Hanger’. They also pay fees for camp and support local reading programs. The Organization of the Year is Women of Today. Holly Tuttle and Brandi Niles accepted the award. Niles thanked everyone’s support as they give back to the youth in the community.
The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented by “Doc” (Dr. Richard) Brungardt of Lakeland Animal Clinic, who said this year’s Volunteer of the Year gives time and energy making the community a better place. He’s the leader of Cub Scouts Pack 2838 and inspires youth and makes a positive impact by organizing food drives, adopts a family at Christmas, raises funds for Riley’s Children’s Hospital while working full time and is a single dad willing to help anyone in need to rise above their circumstances.
Volunteer of the Year Trevor Ritter, who said he was “Pretty honored to receive the award” and warned those present he’d be contacting them about an upcoming cake auction.
York said a new award this year is Educator of the Year.
“Few deserve more praise than educators—whether that be teachers, coaches or youth volunteers,” she said.
Erick Leffler of Dynamic Spine & Rehabilitation presented the award to teacher Cheryl Van Leaken who he said has “been inspiring children for 18 years”, advising student council, helping with the latch key program, Key Club and is a coach. In 2022 he said a hotline she and students created went viral. ‘When Life Gives You Lemons, Call a 5th Grader’ had 28,000 callers getting positive messages, jokes and more.
“Thank you,” Van Leaken said. “I work with a lot of educators who deserve this award. If you have an opportunity to pour into youth, please do so!”
The last award given was the Ambassador of the Year for chamber ambassadors. A representative from the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana presented the award who said this individual goes above and beyond.
Marlies West received a standing ovation and she choked up as she thanked everyone and said she couldn’t have gotten through things without all of them.
My Wawasee
Chamber President Jeff Dyson had an announcement but before doing so shared his feelings about the community saying he’s lived other places but, “This is truly the best place to live in America—here in Syracuse.”
He announced that the chamber is helping businesses advertise through a new one-stop website, MyWawasee.com. The site will host all members and they’ll be able to post job openings and promotions as well as local events and announcements. Visitors and others will be able to go to one source to find out everything going on in the community. He told business owners if people click on their business and fill out the contact form, it goes straight to their business email. Dyson said a mobile app is coming soon.
York concluded the event by thanking everyone for coming.