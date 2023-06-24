SYRACUSE — Syracuse Church of God Pastor Stan Owen recently retired after serving 39 years in the ministry, the last 11 years at Syracuse Church of God.
Owen graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1992 from Fort Wayne Bible College, later known as Summit Christian College with a major in pastoral ministries. He then went on to earn his Master of Divinity degree from Winebrenner Seminary in Findlay, Ohio.
Along with his wife Cindy, Owen began his ministry career teaching youth through Bible quizzing in 1984 at the First Church of God in Columbia City, winning a number of national Bible quizzing championships. He later hired on as the church’s Christian education director. In 1992, he served as pastor of Zion Church of God in Hamler, Ohio. After graduating from seminary, he served on the staff at Olive Branch Church of God in Roann. From 2006 to 2012, he pastored Mount Tabor Church of God near Etna Green. In 2012, Owen became pastor of the Syracuse Church of God where he served 11 years until his recent retirement.
In addition to his pastoral ministry, Owen has also lead numerous short-term mission teams to various locations to assist and support long-term missionaries.
Reflecting on his 39-year ministerial career, Owen stated, “If God can take a hopelessly shy and introverted kid off a dairy farm and use him for God’s eternal kingdom, God can use anyone for his glory as well.”
Owen’s retirement plans include repairing small engines and restoring vintages motorcycles in addition to continuing his work with short-term mission teams.
Syracuse Church of God is located at 104 E. Washington Street, one block north of the Syracuse Public Library. Sunday worship services are held at 9:30 a.m. following by adult, children’s and youth Sunday school classes.