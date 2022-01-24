ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony's "Next Generation" concert celebrates the promise of music's future, as professional musicians perform alongside student counterparts from Goshen High School orchestra Feb. 6 at The Lerner Theatre.
Music director Soo Han will conduct the symphony's musical collaboration with its young guest artists, a selection from Russian composer Alexander Borodin's 19th-century epic, Symphony No. 2 in B minor.
"The opportunity to play under the direction of Dr. Soo Han is such a gift," said Jay Pfeifer, Goshen High School director of orchestras. "I am thrilled my students will share the stage with local musicians, some of them colleagues who also teach music in Goshen Community Schools!"
This concert will also include a special pre-concert talk in The Lerner Theatre's main auditorium at 3:15 p.m. with Music Director Soo Han taking the stage. That talk is free to concert ticket holders.
The performance is also set to include Symphony No. 3 in C minor by Black female composer and iconoclast Florence Price. The piece debuted in 1940 on a regional stage — the Detroit Institute of the Arts. And a composition contemporary to Price's will round out the program: "Huapango" by percussionist-conductor José Moncayo.
The "Next Generation" concert will begin at 4 p.m. at The Lerner. Tickets are available online, priced from $14 to $35. They may also be purchased through The Lerner Theatre box office by calling 574-293-4469.
