ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony announced Thursday the selection of new conductor Soo H. Han beginning immediately.
Han replaces Brian Groner, who is retiring after more than a decade as the symphony’s conductor, symphony officials stated in a news release.
Han is the director of orchestral studies at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio. He will continue to hold his position in higher education in addition to conducting the Elkhart County Symphony.
“My heart is filled with immense gratitude and joy to receive the honor of being appointed the next music director of the Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra,” Han said. “Over the past decade, I have had many personal and professional connections in Elkhart County. Through these interactions, I’ve come to care very much about the Elkhart community and already feel a deep sense of kinship with its people.
“I am beyond excited to be with the extraordinary musicians of the orchestra,” he added. “Together, through music, I look forward to bringing more love and joy to the Elkhart County community and serving to build our shared sense of humanity with one another. I can’t wait for the adventure ahead. It’s good to be home again, in Indiana.”
Han holds degrees from Indiana University Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington and Indiana University School of Education in Indianapolis, and earned his doctor of musical arts degree in orchestral conducting at Michigan State University. He was the director of orchestras at Carmel High School in Carmel from 2002 until 2016.
Han brings international, regional, and state conducting experience including guest conducting in Australia, Thailand, and China. In the United States, he has conducted in Florida, California, Oregon, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Indiana. He also serves as an educational clinician for Conn-Selmer, serves on the board of directors of the Midwest International Clinic, and is an educational strings artist for D’Addario Corporation.
A welcoming recognition is being planned for Han and will be announced soon, the news release stated. For more information, visit elkhartsymphony.org or on the symphony Facebook page.
