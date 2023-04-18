AUBRUN — Former Congressman Marlin Stuzman has announced his candidacy for Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.
Stutzman is vowing to continue his proven record of being tough and relentless in the face of America’s biggest challenges, including the rise of communist China and standing up to the woke policies and corruption of the Biden administration, the ruling elite, the corporate media and the powerful liberals running the big technology platforms, a news release stated.
“It’s simple, just like countless other people here in Northeast Indiana, I am fed up,” Stutzman said in the release. “As a father, a Christian and a small business owner, I am tired of the federal government’s constant attack on hard working, God-fearing Americans.”
Stutzman cited several issues he plans to address, including finishing the border wall, being pro-active in protecting every life, born and pre-born, safeguarding parental rights against the encroachment of a socialist, statist agenda in our schools, standing up to Communist China, and being a strong voice against the corporate media and the big technology platforms which continue to try to silence conservatives.
“I miss the reliable, America-first policies of President Trump more with each day that passes,” he added. “America will be unrecognizable if we don’t act in 2024. I love our home and the people here in Indiana’s 3rd District.”
Follow the campaign at www.facebook.com/GoMarlin or on Instagram at MarlinStutzman5.