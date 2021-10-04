ELKHART — A suspended Goshen police officer is set to stand trial in a domestic violence case in about two months. And the charges against him could be changed in the meantime.
Joshua Owens appeared in Elkhart County Superior Court 1 for a hearing in his case Monday.
Owens is currently charged with Level 6 felony counts of domestic battery and strangulation stemming from allegations he was involved in an incident of violence at a property near Milford in November 2020. Owens also allegedly drew his service handgun during the incident.
The case was filed in February, and the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety put Owens on administrative leave without pay on March 1.
At Monday’s hearing, set to discuss the status of plea negotiations, special prosecutor Bruce Embrey said no such agreement has been reached yet, and then he sought a date for a jury trial.
Judge Kristine Osterday scheduled the trial to begin Dec. 7, and then planned for a two-day session.
Osterday also acknowledged the prosecution filed a motion seeking to amend the charges by replacing them with new ones. A court document shows the counts would be updated to neglect of a dependent and pointing a firearm, both still Level 6 felonies. Owens’ attorney did not object to the motion, the document shows.
The judge took no action on the request during the hearing.
Embrey is serving as a special prosecutor after Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker recused herself and her office from the case to avoid any improprieties since Owens was also a member of the county’s Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit. The unit reports to Becker’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.