SHIPSHEWANA — A couple living in Shipshewana is accused of robbing the Van Buren Hotel with a machete last November.
Mackenzie Scott, 22, Goshen, and Matthew Felder, 28, of Shipshewana, were arrested Thursday as part of a joint investigation by Shipshewana and LaGrange County police, according to a news release form Shipshewana police.
Investigators searched the couple’s home in Shipshewana with a warrant and found items believed to be linked to the local robbery as well as to an armed robbery in Sturgis, Michigan on Nov. 26, the release shows.
Police didn’t provide details on what evidence was collected in the search.
The investigation began after police said a woman in a ski mask and wielding a machete robbed the Van Buren Hotel in the early morning hours of Nov. 19. The suspect had threatened an employee, took money and fled the scene in an apparent getaway car parked outside the hotel.
Scott is jailed on a Level 3 felony charge of armed robbery, as well as counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Felder is jailed on a Level 3 felony charge of aiding an armed robbery, followed by counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
