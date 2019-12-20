Suspects charged with murder, cases sealed

ELKHART COUNTY — Two men have been arrested — one in Elkhart County, the other in Waco, Texas — on charges of murder and robbery in an apparent local investigation.

Mario Angulo, 19, of Elkhart, was booked in the Elkhart County Jail sometime Friday morning. At the same time, Donald Owen Jr., 20 of Waco, is jailed in McLennan County, Texas. Both men are charged with counts of murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury and criminal confinement in separate cases in Elkhart County, according to information at both jails.

Details about why the men are suspected of murder or confirming their connection have not been made public as the cases are sealed, according to Elkhart County Circuit Court staff. The charges were filed in Circuit Court.

Owen was arrested following a high-speed pursuit outside of Waco Wednesday, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported. The newspaper published a story online Friday about Owen’s arrest and the murder case against him.

Owen allegedly fled from a traffic stop as Waco police sought him as part of an investigation into the robbery of a pizza delivery employee this week. The pursuit stretched over approximately 16 miles until Owen crashed the car he was driving into another vehicle, the Herald-Tribune reported.

He and a passenger, Zabrina Brown, 43, of Elkhart, were treated for injuries before they were jailed, the report shows.

Owen was booked on a charge of evading arrest and the warrant in the murder case. He was also jailed on another local warrant issued in November after he failed to appear for a hearing on allegations he violated probation in an auto theft and methamphetamine possession case in Elkhart County Superior Court 1, court information shows.

Brown was booked on a warrant for violating probation in a case where she had pleaded guilty to three counts of dealing meth in 2014. A warrant for her arrest was issued in November when she failed to appear for a hearing in Elkhart County Superior Court 3, court information shows.

Angulo, the other murder suspect, also faces a warrant issued Dec. 6 alleging a failure to appear in a Goshen City Court case. He had been given probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance.

Angulo was one of four people arrested by Goshen police following a nearly three-hour standoff at a house at 111 ½ S. Cottage Ave. in April. The standoff developed after police responded to a reported robbery, though prior to that police had already targeted the location for a search as part of a drug investigation.