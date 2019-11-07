GOSHEN — An Elkhart man faces a sentence of at least 16 years after he admitted to breaking into a house and trying to break into two others earlier this year.
Adrian Roundtree, 27, pleaded guilty to multiple charges during a hearing in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday. The counts involved a Level 4 felony charge of burglary, two Level 6 felony charges of attempted residential entry and a Level 4 felony charge of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Terms of the plea include a 14-year prison sentence and two years of probation.
Roundtree told the court he broke into a home to steal valuables and tried to break into two other houses around April 22.
He was arrested after Elkhart police responded to a call about one of the attempted burglaries. The victim told police a man was seen leaving the house along Roosevelt Avenue on a turquoise bicycle with yellow fenders. An officer caught up to Roundtree on the bike, and he fled on foot until police found him hiding in a garage along Hively Avenue and took him into custody, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
During a search of the garage, police found a small bag of jewelry and a backpack — matching one Roundtree was seen wearing — that had a handgun in it, the affidavit shows.
As part of his plea, Roundtree faces six years in prison plus two years of probation on the burglary charge, two years in prison on the two attempted residential entry counts and six more years in prison for the handgun charge, totaling a 14-year prison term.
A resisting arrest charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, as were three other cases in which Roundtree faced handgun possession, marijuana possession and driving without a license charges.
He also admitted he violated his probation from an armed robbery conviction in another case in 2010. Judge Michael Christofeno will decide how to sentence Roundtree for the probation violation on top of the burglary case.
Christofeno scheduled Dec. 19 as the date to sentence Roundtree, giving him time to complete a GED class at the Elkhart County Jail.
