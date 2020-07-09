GOSHEN — A Warsaw man remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, accused of shooting a man after the victim was lured to a house in Goshen earlier this year.
Edward Liggins, 45, was taken into custody and booked July 1 into the Elkhart County Jail, nearly three months after he was charged. He faces a Level 4 felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Level 5 felony count of battery with a deadly weapon and a Level 6 felony count of pointing a firearm at a person.
Liggins allegedly pistol-whipped and shot a man Feb. 5 at a house in the 400 block of River Avenue.
The victim and his girlfriend went with another man to the house under the belief of helping move a dresser. But at the front door, the man went inside and slammed it on the victim’s face. Liggins then allegedly came out another door pointing pistols at the victim and his girlfriend, saying, “Remember me; remember me,” according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Liggins allegedly struck the victim with a gun amid the confrontation, and then shot him in the leg as the victim ran around a corner of the house, according to the affidavit. Liggins and the other man fled after the incident. The victim was later taken to a hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, the victim told police he believed he was shot because he had taken a fanny pack with “illegal items” in it that Liggins had “mislaid” about six months prior, the affidavit shows.
Police also interviewed Liggins a couple weeks after the shooting. He said he wasn’t trying to kill the victim, but he “wanted to whoop him,” he’s quoted as saying in the affidavit. He also told police he intended to scare the victim.
The charges were filed in April in Elkhart County Superior Court 1, along with a warrant. Liggins was booked into the jail on the warrant July 1.
CIRCUIT COURT
Meanwhile, an Elkhart woman won’t do jail time after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in a marijuana dealing case.
Katlyn Guffey, 19, appeared Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court for a hearing that was held online. The court has implemented a video conferencing system designed to accommodate more hearings held remotely via the internet while social distancing restrictions remain in place at the Elkhart County Courthouse.
Guffey, appearing at her attorney’s office, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. The charge had been downgraded from a felony dealing charge, and two other Level 6 felony counts of maintaining a common nuisance and child neglect were dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Guffey was arrested along with her cousin and her cousin’s boyfriend Jan. 28 as part of an investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Elkhart police at an apartment along Old U.S. 20.
Investigators found about 10 pounds of marijuana, more than $20,000 in cash, weapons and drug paraphernalia, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Guffey admitted during her hearing she had what she described as marijuana resin with her during the bust.
Judge Michael Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Guffey. The case then went into the sentencing phase after Guffey and her attorney, as well as the prosecution, agreed to move forward with it on the same day.
Christofeno, adhering to the terms of the plea deal, sentenced Guffey to one year of probation after suspending a 180-day jail term.
Her cousin, Amanda Guffey, 20, and Amanda’s boyfriend, Darrick Farlow, 22, both remain charged with dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and child neglect. Their trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.