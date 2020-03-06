ELKHART — An Elkhart man already charged with raping an Amish woman last summer now faces accusations he attacked a Bristol woman in a similar manner.
Michael Middaugh Sr., 50, was charged Friday with a Level 2 felony count of burglary, a Level 3 felony count of criminal confinement and a Level 4 felony count of sexual battery. The charges are on top of his history of rape and child molestation convictions.
Middaugh allegedly forced his way into an 81-year-old woman’s home in Bristol the morning of July 18, tied her hands with plastic zip-ties and demanded cash by threatening her with a knife. Though the woman gave up money, he allegedly threatened to rape her if she didn’t give him more cash, Elkhart County police said in a probable cause affidavit.
Middaugh released the woman, cutting the zip-ties off her wrists, and fled after she convinced him she had no more money, police said.
During the investigation, a DNA sample was collected from one of the zip-ties, and results from an analysis later indicated the sample matched Middaugh’s DNA, the affidavit shows.
The victim, speaking to investigators, initially described the man who attacked her as having long, dark, disheveled hair. Last August, she identified a male in a photo array who she said resembled the man who attacked her, but it wasn’t Middaugh’s face, the affidavit shows
The woman indicated then she could identify Middaugh’s voice if she heard it. When investigators spoke to her again in December, she identified Middaugh’s voice from an audio array, according to the document.
She also recounted the situation, telling police Middaugh had showed up at her home asking for directions. He allegedly convinced her to step outside to show him directions, but that’s when she said he grabbed her hands, held them behind her back and forced her back into the house, the affidavit shows.
The account was similar to one a Bremen woman gave to Marshall County police last August.
She alleged a man went to her home and asked for directions to Wakarusa the morning of Aug. 28. She was then attacked, threatened with a knife for money, bound with zip-ties and raped, according to details in the Marshall County affidavit. The woman was able to free herself with scissors after the suspect fled.
The victim’s description of the suspect in that case included details that he was bald with crossed eyes. She also identified Middaugh’s face in a photo array investigators presented.
A tip led Elkhart County police to Middaugh, and he was arrested Aug. 30 on warrants stemming from an older case involving child molestation.
Three felony charges of rape, as well as felony counts of burglary, robbery and criminal confinement were filed against Middaugh a few days later in the Marshall County case. A warrant remains active in that case as he’s still jailed in Elkhart County.
Middaugh is scheduled to go to trial May 4 in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 in cases charging him with failing to register as a sex offender; violating probation from a child molestation conviction dating back to February 2006; and theft related to a reported burglary at a home near Goshen around Aug. 25, according to court information. He also did prison time after he was convicted of rape in August 1991.
The charges in the new case were filed Friday in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.
