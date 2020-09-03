Suspect in Nappanee homicide appears in court

GOSHEN — Details emerged in court, alleging a Plymouth man killed one man and injured another during a shooting in Nappanee in June.

Aidan Burkins, 20, appeared Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing in the case after he was jailed Monday.

Burkins is charged with murder, a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder, a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

He allegedly shot and killed Thomas Campion, 45, of Lapaz, at the Meadows Mobile Home Park in Nappanee in the early morning hours of June 6. Judge Michael Christofeno read a charging document during the hearing, saying the attempted murder charge alleged Burkins tried to kill a man named Gregory Clark, while the criminal recklessness charge alleged his actions substantially risked harming another man named Adam Easterday.

The case has been sealed since it was filed by the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office in August. Prosecutor Vicki Becker asked Christofeno in court to unseal the case, noting it should have been unsealed when Burkins was arrested. Christofeno said he needed an order sent from her office before he opened the seal. As of Thursday evening, the case had not yet appeared on Indiana’s courts database website.

As part of the hearing, Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Burkins’ behalf and scheduled March 1, 2021, as the start of his trial. Burkins told the court he intends to hire a private attorney.

INITIAL HEARING

The suspect in another recent homicide also appeared in court for an initial hearing Thursday.

Goshen man arrested in fatal shooting at Elkhart bar ELKHART — A Goshen man is suspected of killing a man during a shooting at a bar in Elkhart over the weekend.

Jordon Norton, 29, of Goshen, is charged with murder, a Level 5 felony count of battery by means of a deadly weapon and a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Norton allegedly shot and killed David Artley, 43, of Elkhart, during an apparent confrontation at Hardy’s Bar in downtown Elkhart in the early morning hours of Aug. 23. A bullet also struck a woman in the foot at the bar.

Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Norton’s behalf, appointed a public defender to the case and scheduled the trial to begin March 1.

HOMICIDE CASE SENTENCING

Saying he was “flabbergasted,” Christofeno sent a Shipshewana man to prison for his role in helping hide the body of a murder victim.

Ronald Feller, 62, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison and two years of probation. The order conforms to terms of Feller’s plea agreement, which capped any prison sentence at five years.

Feller pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to a Level 5 felony count of assisting a criminal in a homicide and a misdemeanor count of failure to report a body. He admitted he helped Cindy Goodwin move the body of John Mullins after the Elkhart woman shot and killed him in her apartment in April 2018. Feller and Goodwin dragged the remains to a nearby wooded area and buried them under foliage.

Feller’s attorney, Matthew Johnson, argued for a sentence to probation or home detention, noting Feller’s age, that he had no criminal record before this case, and that he admitted to the charges. Johnson also said Feller had responded to Goodwin’s call for assistance, putting their friendship before the law and society.

“He was put in a very bad place by a very good friend,” Johnson said.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer “vehemently” opposed the argument for Feller to go on house arrest, saying anything less than prison time would minimize the seriousness of the crime.

“The idea that a person could help somebody hide a dead body, a murdered body, and then get home detention? Seems completely inadequate to the state,” Pitzer said. “The amount of disrespect that this particular crime shows to a dead human, a dead person, is remarkable.”

Feller told the court what he did was “stupid.”

“I wish I never got put into this situation in the first place,” Feller said.

Christofeno said the “complete and utter disrespect” shown to Mullins’ body after he was killed — from moving the remains out of Goodwin’s apartment, to trying and failing to place it them in a car, to burying them in some woods instead — were aggravating circumstances greater than the crimes in the charges.

“You stole the dignity that John Mullins had in death. And I can’t overlook that. I’m struck by that,” Christofeno said. “I’m flabbergasted at the way you treated Mr. Mullins’ body. Just flabbergasted!”

The 52-year-old Goodwin pleaded guilty to murder in February and was sentenced to 45 years in prison and 10 years of probation in May.