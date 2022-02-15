A Goshen man has been identified as the suspect in a stabbing incident near Middlebury early Monday afternoon.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Samuel Byfield, 22, 1302 S. 13th St., #24, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, theft and leaving the scene of a crash while in the area of C.R. 26, east of C.R. 22, at around 1:24 p.m. Monday. He was booked into the Elkhart County jail.
The arrest is reportedly connected to a stabbing and vehicle theft incident that occurred at around 12:45 p.m. Monday.
“At approximately 12:45 p.m. the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of C.R. 26, east of C.R. 22, for the report of a male, age 73, being stabbed and his vehicle taken from the scene,” an ECSO news release stated Monday afternoon.
The stolen vehicle was located west of Middlebury, at C.R. 33 and C.R. 20, after it had been involved in a crash.
ECSO deputies reportedly coordinated with several other agencies to establish a perimeter, securing the area, and the suspect, later identified as Byfield, was located and taken into custody.
The victim of the stabbing, who has not yet been identified, was transported from the scene for medical treatment, the release stated.
Due to the nature of the incident, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was contacted to assist with the investigation.
