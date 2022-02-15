MILFORD — An Elkhart man is in custody following a shooting which took place late Sunday afternoon.
Jonathan David Mast, 38, was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery, according to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office news release on Monday.
“Emergency personnel were dispatched to a residence located in the 100 block of South James Street in Milford for an incident involving a firearm last evening,” the release stated. “Shortly after 5 p.m. the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Center received a call regarding a male with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.”
Investigators determined that Mast had left the scene following the alleged incident. He was later arrested incarcerated in the Kosciusko County Jail.
This incident remains under investigation by the Milford Police Department.
