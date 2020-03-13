Suspect in apparent pot distribution appears in court

GOSHEN — Boxes of marijuana were allegedly waiting to be shipped when police raided a house near Simonton Lake in Elkhart last week. The search, as part of a drug investigation, led to the arrest of a man living at the house.
Rolando Manriquez, 25, is charged with a Level 5 felony count of dealing marijuana. He appeared Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing in the case.
Members of the county’s Intelligence and Covert Enforcement Unit, backed by county SWAT officers, searched the house at 25570 Thelmadale Drive with a warrant the night of March 4. Police found about 73 pounds of suspected marijuana in the garage with a street value of about $140,000, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Police said packages of the plant were found packed in cardboard boxes with postal shipping labels on them, while several suitcases were also loaded with bags of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Manriquez arrived at the home while the search was underway, police said. He was then arrested and booked into the jail as part of the case.
The search was the culmination of a drug dealing investigation, according to the affidavit.
Judge Michael Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Manriquez’s behalf during the court hearing. He also scheduled Aug. 24 as the start of the trial.
GUILTY PLEA
Several other hearings were held Thursday in Circuit Court.
Among them, Deshawn Martin, 28, of Chicago, admitted to his role in the robbery of two people in Elkhart two years ago.
Martin pleaded guilty to two Level 5 felony counts of robbery. As part of the plea agreement, he faces a five-year sentence where alternative placement programs are apparently off the table for three of the years. The other two years would be suspended to probation.
Martin admitted he and another man, Denny Estes, held up two people in two separate places Aug. 16, 2018, in Elkhart. He said he helped hold each victim while Estes went through their pockets and took items.
Christofeno accepted the plea and convicted Martin. He then scheduled April 9 as the sentencing date.
Estes had pleaded guilty to his role in the robberies in January 2019 and was sentenced to six years in prison, according to court information.
SENTENCING
Dallas Yoder, 25, of Goshen, was given two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance in February.
Yoder was initially arrested on felony counts related to methamphetamine in July 2019 following a traffic stop in Goshen. Police, in a probable cause affidavit, said substances found in the car Yoder was riding in field tested for meth. Later tests revealed otherwise, and the charges were reduced.
Yoder’s attorney, Mark Doty, explained during Thursday’s sentencing Yoder admitted to police during the traffic stop that he and his girlfriend had sold the drug MDMA during a rave that night.
Yoder told the court he’s grateful he was arrested since it helped turn his life around. He said the path he was on wasn’t conducive for hopes and dreams he has for his life.
“Your dreams will turn into nightmares,” Christofeno said, warning Yoder not to violate his probation or he’d face prison time.
The sentence called for Yoder to serve one-year jail terms on each count, which were suspended to probation.
