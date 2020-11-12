Suspect convicted in 2011 murder of Goshen College professor

GOSHEN — In the space of seconds, the word “guilty” was read twice, deciding Winston Corbett murdered Goshen College professor James Miller and tried to murder Miller’s wife, Linda.
Seconds to read the verdict in the case, and minutes to both convict the 25-year-old Corbett and draw his trial to a close Thursday night. That came after the jury deliberated for more than two-and-a-half hours, after the trial ran for eight days, a little more than two years after Corbett was arrested and charged, and nine years, almost a decade, after the Millers were attacked during a break-in to their home.
“Definitely relief. Above all, relief. This has been a long time coming,” Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said in reaction to the verdict after the trial. “And then being able to get closure today was just monumental.”
Corbett’s sister, Jenica Newbry, declined to provide a statement about the trial’s result.
The prosecution called 20 witnesses and presented more than 300 pieces of evidence as the trial proceeded over eight days.
Judge Michael Christofeno read the verdict in Elkhart County Circuit Court around 8:10 p.m. and convicted Corbett on charges of murder and attempted murder. He then scheduled Dec. 10 as the date to sentence Corbett to cap the trial, which was streamed live online through the Indiana court system’s website.
Jury deliberations followed approximately three hours of closing arguments by the prosecution team and Corbett’s attorney, and after Corbett himself testified in his defense, where he denied over multiple questions that he attacked the Millers or that he’d ever been at their home in Goshen.
“On Oct. 9 of 2011, did you go the Millers’ house and commit these acts,” Peter Britton, Corbett’s attorney, asked during questioning.
“No,” Corbett responded.
In October 2011, during a home invasion, Linda Miller was beaten and stabbed nearly two dozen times in her bathroom. James Miller rushed in to help and was attacked in the process. Linda emerged from the bathroom, grabbed a lamp and swung at the intruder to fend him off James. She missed, and the assailant smirked at her as they locked eyes, she testified the first day of the trial.
Linda fled back into the bathroom as James struggled with the attacker again. The two careened through the house along Wildwood Court, to the front door, through the garage, down the driveway and to the mailbox where James died. He’d been cut and stabbed about 50 times. Blood was spilled throughout the house and driveway.
Investigators collected dozens of samples in the days after the attack, including two swabs that tests eventually revealed contained mixtures of James Miller and Corbett’s DNA. Tests also revealed DNA from a blood drop on a baseboard near the front door matched Corbett’s DNA. That result became the key piece of evidence for the prosecution’s case.
“This is a crime that wanted to be solved,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer said during closing arguments.
The presence of a third person’s DNA was also discovered, but that person has yet to be identified.
After years of investigation and coming up with zero DNA matches to other suspects, a detective reached out to a Virginia-based company that provided genealogical-genetic testing. A sample of the blood from the crime scene matched to Corbett’s family tree in 2018.
Investigators followed the lead until they found where Corbett was living in Goshen, pulled trash from the garbage collection at his address, ran tests on several items through the Indiana State Police lab and found DNA from those items matched blood samples from the Miller crime scene. Investigators then got a sample of Corbett’s DNA, and tests verified the matches. He was arrested Oct. 28, 2018.
Britton sought to cast doubt on the certainty of DNA testing, including bringing an expert witness who reviewed state police lab results. Though the samples with Miller and Corbett were considered questionable by the defense, the baseboard sample with Corbett’s DNA was not challenged. Britton argued that blood drop wasn’t enough to prove Corbett committed the murder, as he questioned how long it could have remained in the house.
“One drop. One single drop. No motive. No opportunity, no reason, and what you’re left with is ultimately one drop with more questions today than we started with a long time ago,” Britton said during closing arguments.
Corbett, during his testimony, had no explanation for how his DNA was found in the Miller house. He mentioned that as a 16-year-old high school student in 2011, he would sometimes be tasked for a class assignment to survey residents in neighborhoods around where he lived, or he’d participate in door-to-door fundraising. But he said he didn’t know the Millers or recognize their house.
Britton also questioned the credibility of Linda Miller’s account of the attack since her perceptions were affected by the trauma she endured. He questioned a sketch of the suspect based on Linda’s information and its resemblance to Corbett. He also alleged detectives had not performed a complete investigation into Corbett’s background and activities from 2011.
Pitzer stood by the DNA from the baseboard sample, matching Corbett’s DNA to a statistical probability of one in 1.5 sextillion people, the prosecution has argued, as strong enough evidence to convict Corbett.
“It points unerringly at you as the person who committed the crime,” Pitzer said.
When Corbett was questioned in 2018, the prosecution noted investigators told him they could answer key questions about the case, but they still didn’t know why. Corbett testified he asked what evidence they had and they didn’t answer. As he denied being involved in the attack in 2011, the question of why wasn’t answer.
“We’re never going to know the why. Wish we could tell you because then maybe it would make a little more sense,” Becker said during closing arguments.
