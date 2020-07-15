GOSHEN — A Goshen man is accused of shooting and killing another man amid an alleged gang rivalry about four months ago.

Reynaldo Marin, 21, was charged Tuesday with a Level 5 felony count of reckless homicide. The case was filed as part of the investigation into the death of Jordan Garcia of Goshen in March.

A witness told Elkhart County Homicide detectives he went to visit his relative with Garcia the evening of March 3. As they stood on the porch of the relative’s apartment, 617 S. Ninth St., the witness said Marin opened the door and fired a gun about four to six times. The witness fled, but Garcia was shot and fell against a wall, according to detectives in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

The witness told investigators neither he nor Garcia had weapons on them.

As police responded to a shots fired call that night, the 26-year-old Garcia was carried to a vehicle, which then fled the property. Police learned a few minutes after responding to the scene that Garcia had been taken to Goshen Hospital’s emergency room. He died there a short time later from a gunshot wound.

Marin was questioned during the investigation, and he indicated gang activity was involved, according to the affidavit.

Marin told detectives he’s affiliated with the Norteños gang, and said Garcia was associated with a rival gang, the Sureños. Marin alleged his brother was in a fight with Garcia and others earlier that day, before Garcia showed up at the Ninth Street apartment house and knocked on the door, the affidavit shows.

Marin said he grabbed a gun from a closet and cocked it before answering the door. When he opened it, he saw a “guy in a hoodie,” which felt “creepy.” He tried to shut the door, he said, but the guy grabbed it and pulled it open. In response, Marin told investigators he opened fire and “emptied the clip” out the door, the affidavit shows.

Marin admitted he didn’t see Garcia or the witness with a weapon, according to the affidavit.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court. A warrant for Marin’s arrest was also issued Tuesday.