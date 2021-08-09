A man has been charged as the suspect in a string of robberies in Goshen and Elkhart over a nearly two-month period last year.
Tristain Riley, 20, faces eight Level 3 felony counts of armed robbery after he was charged in a case Friday. He’s accused of holding up workers at several gas stations, convenience stores and fast food restaurants from about Aug. 27, 2020, through Oct. 21, 2020.
The first two robberies occurred about six hours apart on Aug. 27. Workers at the Meijer gas station, 4522 Elkhart Road, in Goshen and the 7-Eleven, 2700 S. Main St., in Elkhart described how the suspect, wearing purple gloves, acted like he was going to purchase an item, but he then jumped over the counter, brandished a weapon — a gun at Meijer and a knife at the 7-Eleven — stole cash, and then fled on foot. The Meijer worker’s description included a detail about a purple Bedazzled backpack. The worker at 7-Eleven described how the suspect had a tear drop tattoo above an eye, according to details police provided in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The 7-Eleven was robbed again Sept. 2 with the suspect also again pretending to buy something but jumping the counter while armed. In this case he was described as having apparently red hair, the affidavit shows.
Six days later, on Sept. 8, a suspect, describe as having purple gloves and cross tattoo between his eyes, tried to buy an item with a $100 bill at a Little Caesar’s restaurant, 4568 Elkhart Road, in Goshen. When he was told he couldn’t, he leaped over the counter with a gun and stole cash from the registers, then fled toward the nearby Ashton Pines apartment complex. He apparently left the $100 bill behind, according to the affidavit.
The document also describes robberies that occurred at a McDonald’s, 3429 S. Main St., in Elkhart on Sept. 19; at the Meijer gas station in Goshen again on Oct. 11, where the suspect fled toward Ashton Pines; the Dollar General, 3517 S. Main St., in Elkhart on Oct. 15; and once again at the Meijer gas station on Oct. 21, with the suspect described as wearing a plaid jumpsuit with, “furry hood strings.”
Meanwhile, after the Oct. 11 robbery, police said a trail camera was placed between Meijer and Ashton Pines to monitor the area. The camera eventually recorded images of a man on a bicycle riding from the complex to Meijer shortly before the Oct. 21 robbery, according to the affidavit.
Investigators tracked the bike to Ashton Pines and spoke to Riley, who said the bike was his. The affidavit notes the bike matched the description of the one from the trail camera, and that Riley has a cross tattoo on his forehead. When they searched his apartment, police found a handgun similar to the one used in the robberies, the affidavit shows.
Police also spoke to another person at the apartment, who described how a plaid jumpsuit, a purple Bedazzled backpack and a red wig had gone missing from the home, according to the affidavit.
An analysis of the $100 bill from Little Caesar’s showed DNA from the cash tested as a likely match to Riley’s DNA and two unrelated people, according to the affidavit.
The case was filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court. A warrant for Riley’s arrest was issued Monday.
CRASH
A motorist apparently had a medical issue while driving, resulting in a series of crashes near the Target store in Goshen on Sunday.
A car driven by Frieda Kucela, Elkhart, backed into a parked vehicle hard enough to push it into another vehicle in the shopping center’s parking lot, 3938 Midway Road around 3:15 p.m. Kucela’s car then sped forward, hopped a curb, and struck a bench and a wall, before apparently reversing again and crashing into a tree, according to Goshen police in a report.
Kucela was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries from the incident. Police said she had also apparently experienced a medical issue during the incident.
No other injuries were reported.
ARRESTS
• Jason Howard, 49, New Paris, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 19000 block of Drew Lane in New Paris around 12:25 p.m. Sunday.
• Shannon Manley, 41, 26229 Leland Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 18 around 11:55 a.m. Saturday.
• Aaron Lambright, 21, 10276 C.R. 18, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a single-vehicle crash along C.R. 34 near C.R. 33 around 9:05 a.m. Saturday. Kaylene Yoder, 19, was also arrested at the scene on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol, and then released with a citation to appear in court.
• Josiah Thomas, 32, Mooresville, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and Ind. 15 around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.
• Tesia Templeton, 30, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 17 and U.S. 20 around 1:35 a.m. Saturday.
BURGLARY
Matthew Bradford, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his home, 317 Olive St., around 3:55 p.m. Sunday.
THEFT
Marcus Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two lawn mowers were stolen from his back yard, 1634 Harrison Ridge Lane, around 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Heather Lemler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police damage to her car and her home, 203 Queen St., sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
• Courtney Bontrager reported to Elkhart County police a window of a recreational vehicle was broken while it was parked at a Pinnacle Transport lot, 51702 Lovejoy Drive, in Middlebury around 10:05 a.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Daniel Yoder reported to Elkhart County police his and his neighbor’s mailboxes were struck by a vehicle in the area of C.R. 38 and C.R. 17 sometime between 11 p.m. Aug. 4 and 8 a.m. Thursday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Shaun Northrop, 34, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return around 1 a.m. last Thursday.
