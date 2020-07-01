ELKHART — An Elkhart man allegedly shot a man multiple times and killed him amid an altercation in Elkhart last week.
Allen Sage, 31, is charged with murder in a case filed Tuesday. He’s accused of shooting 49-year-old Kenneth Black, of Elkhart, while they were on Woodlawn Avenue near Cone Street on June 22.
Elkhart police found Black’s body lying in the street near a damaged SUV around 10:15 p.m., according to detectives in the probable cause affidavit in the case. An autopsy concluded he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
During the investigation, police found another SUV, which witnesses had indicated was involved in the shooting, about three blocks away in a mobile home community. The SUV had crashed into a vehicle parked in a driveway at 1800 Canton St., the affidavit shows.
Police canvassed the area, and an officer ended up knocking on the door of Sage’s home in the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue. A woman identified as his wife answered, and, according to the affidavit, looked out and saw the SUV at the nearby Canton Street driveway. She identified it as her vehicle and that Sage was the last to drive it. She and Sage then agreed to be interviewed by Elkhart County Homicide Unit detectives.
Sage told investigators he was at the shooting scene and heard sounds of gunfire, and then denied he was involved or knew who the shooter was. He did say his father was also at the scene, according to the affidavit. Detectives went back to 1800 Canton St. where they found Sage’s father. He also agreed to be interviewed in the case, the affidavit shows.
The father told investigators he, Sage and another man had gone out to confront Black since Black had sped past their homes several times. The three piled into Sage’s SUV and got behind Black’s vehicle until the two SUVs collided, according to the affidavit.
After the crash, the father said he ran up to Black’s vehicle and tried to punch him through the driver’s side window. Black then allegedly swung a long object at the father, but then a gun fired several times. The father told police he saw Sage pointing a gun at Black, the affidavit shows.
Investigators later found eight spent shell casings in Sage’s vehicle, as well as three bullet-sized holes that had damaged the windshield and the passenger-side door’s frame. The passenger-side window had been shot out. The evidence, according to detectives in the affidavit, indicated the gun was fired from inside Sage’s vehicle. A box of bullets matching the shell casings were found in a safe in Sage’s home.
Sage was arrested and jailed June 25. The case was filed Tuesday in Elkhart County Circuit Court. He’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday for an initial hearing.
